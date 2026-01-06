Australian Open Announces Massive Hike in Pay for Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, & Others

When the lights come on at Melbourne Park each January, the Australian Open sells itself as the ‘Happy Slam’ – sunshine, packed stands, and the promise of a fresh start to the tennis year. But in 2026, that happiness will stretch far beyond center court. It’ll be felt in locker rooms, qualifying courts, and hotel rooms across Melbourne, as Tennis Australia has officially announced a record-breaking prize money pool, rewriting the financial story of the season’s first Grand Slam.

For the biggest names in the sport – Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and their rivals at the top – it means a significantly richer reward for lifting the trophy. For those grinding through early rounds or fighting their way out of qualifying, it could mean something even more important: sustainability. Just a year ago, the Australian Open’s total prize pool stood at A$96.5 million (US$64.81 million). Fast forward to 2026, and that figure has jumped by 16%, marking the biggest payout in the tournament’s history – A$111.5 million (US$74.9 million).

The champions of the men’s and women’s singles events will now take home A$4.15 million (US$2.79 million), a 19% increase from last year’s A$3.5 million (US$2.35 million). For players like Sabalenka and Alcaraz, who have already voiced strong opinions on prize money equity, this hike feels like both a reward and a response. Players were previously seen arguing that they should be paid more at Grand Slams, with the average cut of income to prize money down at around 12-15%. In October, during an interview with the BBC, Sabalenka said, “The Slams are the top of our sport. I would just ask that they come to the table to have a conversation and see if we can find mutually beneficial solutions.”

Tennis Australia now seems to be determined to address the imbalances. A first-round loss will now earn A$150,000 (US$100,750), ensuring that even wildcard entrants walk away with a significant boost to start their season. Qualifying players – often the most financially vulnerable group on Tour – will also benefit, with a 16% increase per round, continuing a trend that has seen qualifying prize money rise 55% since 2023.

The Australian Open tennis chiefs were under some real pressure to raise their prize money pot for the 2026 tournament after they fell horribly behind their Grand Slam rivals with the cash prizes they offer up for the first major tournament of the season. The total prize money went up near 12% if we compare the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Overall, the Australian Open has increased 119% from $44 million in 2016 over the past 10 years, and it has gone up more than 36% in the past five editions. But guess what?

It still lagged behind the other major tournaments in the prize money stakes. But this massive hike in 2026 has now taken the ‘Happy Slam’ past Wimbledon, which offered $108 in 2025, but it’s still behind the US Open’s $134 million (US$90 million). Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley made the intent clear.

“This 16% increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level. From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.”

The prize money bump is part of a much larger vision. Tennis Australia is investing A$135 million across the entire Australian summer of tennis, including events like the United Cup and the ATP/WTA 250 tournaments in Brisbane, Hobart, and Adelaide. According to Tiley, this isn’t just about numbers – it’s about narratives.

“This investment strengthens tennis’s foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth. By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

Those storylines will begin early, with qualifying starting on January 12, the main draw kicking off on January 18, and champions crowned on February 1. As Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and the rest of the field prepare for another brutal Australian summer, the stakes have never been higher – or fairer. The trophies will still define legacies, but in 2026, the Australian Open is making sure that every round, every match, and every fight matters financially. At the Happy Slam, the smiles just got a whole lot wider. But how excited are Alcaraz and Sabalenka to try their luck in Melbourne this time?

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka eye Australian Open triumph in 2026

Every January, Melbourne becomes a land of unfinished business. The sun beats down, the courts grow blue, and the world’s best arrive carrying equal parts ambition and belief. As the 2026 Australian Open approaches, two names stand out – not just for what they’ve already conquered, but for what still waits for them under the summer sky: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka.

For Alcaraz, the story is one of a missing piece. Paris, London, New York… he’s won them all. Clay, grass, hard court – each surface has bowed to his brilliance. Yet Melbourne remains the final frontier. If he wins the title this year, he’d become the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam.

“[The main] thing for me is Grand Slams, try to win as much Grand Slams as I can. That’s my main goal. I think [the AO is] going to be great. It’s my first goal, to be honest. When I just go to the pre-seasons to what I want to improve, what I want to achieve, the Australian Open is there. It’s the first or second tournament of the year, and it is always the main goal for me to complete a career Grand Slam, Calendar Grand Slam.”

While Alcaraz chases something new, Sabalenka returns to Melbourne chasing something familiar. She has already won two titles here (2023, 2024). But Aryna Sabalenka missed out on the three-peat last year with a 3-6, 6-2, 5-7 defeat against America’s Madison Keys in the final. How excited is she to make her return to one of her favorite venues?

“Absolutely. The Australian Open is very special to me. Winning it twice gives me confidence, but every year brings a new challenge. I’m excited to return and see what I can achieve.”

When asked if her last year’s defeat ignited her motivation to win the title this year, she said, “Of course, remembering last year’s final, I really want to do just a little bit better than I did last year.” Who, between Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, do you think has the best chance of winning the 2026 Australian Open?