Australian Open Broadcaster Under Fire for Poor Coverage After Lorenzo Musetti’s Opponent Is Forced to Retire

The Australian Open 2026 prides itself on delivering a seamless, around-the-clock viewing experience to tennis fans worldwide, with Tennis Australia promising innovation, storytelling, and uninterrupted access to the sport’s biggest moments. However, that promise rang hollow for many viewers during Lorenzo Musetti’s first-round match, when controversy erupted over Eurosport’s live coverage.

The renowned tennis journalist Jose Morgado called out the broadcaster on X, writing, “Collignon retires in the middle of the 4th set, and Eurosport leaves for some dumb commercial in the middle of the handshake. Good lord…” Lorenzo Musetti was leading the battle at 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, 3-2 when Raphael Collignon decided to retire from this first-round match. But this sudden broadcasting error dampened the saddening end to this epic duel. The abrupt cutaway meant fans missed the conclusion of the match and the on-court moment that signaled its official end.

The incident quickly sparked frustration online, with viewers questioning how such a lapse could occur at a Grand Slam that markets itself as a premium global product. The backlash also stood in stark contrast to Tennis Australia’s stated commitment to “elevating the tennis, the stage, and the player” through striking visuals, immersive technology, and fan-first storytelling across platforms.

While broadcasters juggle commercial obligations, moments like these have reignited debate over priorities during live sports. But this isn’t the first time that Eurosport has received a severe backlash for broadcasting errors during a tennis match.

At the 2020 Australian Open, some of the fans were left fuming when Eurosport failed to show live coverage of Kyle Edmund’s first-round match against Dusan Lajovic. Then two years later, fans once again hit out at broadcaster Eurosport after their coverage of Naomi Osaka’s eventual Australian Open third-round defeat cut out.

Viewers watching on Eurosport 2 were left outraged when coverage cut to the Skiing World Cup, which was then being held in Austria, when Osaka tied at 5-5 in the deciding set across in Melbourne. But keeping the error aside, it was surely a treat to watch Musetti and Collington in action (till the match lasted). The world number 72 did put up a strong show, and it’s quite sad to see the Belgian ending this match in such an unfortunate manner. What really happened, though, exactly, and what did Musetti say after the match?

Lorenzo Musetti shared a few words about his opponent after an early wrap-up to their first-round clash at the Australian Open

Lorenzo Musetti’s opening-round win at the Australian Open ended sooner than expected, but not without drama and sportsmanship. The Italian advanced after his opponent, Belgian qualifier Raphael Collignon, was forced to retire following a physical setback. Everything seemed on track until the latter stages of the third set.

With Musetti serving at 3-4, Collignon signaled discomfort, initially requesting a quick changeover massage. He was seen taking pickle juice in an attempt to stave off cramps. Though he avoided calling for an MTO at first, the issue worsened, forcing him to eventually seek treatment on his right leg a few minutes later.

Despite pushing through to start the fourth set, Collington’s condition failed to improve. The Belgian ultimately made the difficult decision to retire at 2-3 down in the fourth set, bringing an abrupt end to the contest. Yet another mid-match retirement at the 2026 Australian Open!

After the match, Lorenzo Musetti was quick to acknowledge the unfortunate circumstances and commend his opponent’s effort. Responding during his on-court interview, the Italian said even he’s not happy with the way this exciting battle came to an abrupt ending. “A big round of applause to Raphael, who played a great match. So, hope it’s going to be well soon.”

Reflecting on his performance, he added, “But yeah, speaking of myself, of course, I struggled a bit on finding the rhythm, and I was, you know, missing a lot of easy shots, especially with the forehand and the serve at the beginning. I couldn’t really, you know had this feeling, but then I increased the level, and I proved… happy to get the win.”

Next up for him is his countryman Lorenzo Sonego. Who do you think will win this battle of two Lorenzos in the second round of the 2026 Australian Open?