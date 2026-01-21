Australian Open Brought to a Hold After Unexpected Weather Conditions Halt Play

It’s been all sunshine and heat at the Australian Open so far. Melbourne has scorched under 30°C to 40°C temperatures through the day. The heat took its toll on players and ballkids alike, yet play rolled on without pause. But this time, the weather had other plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rain has crashed the second-round party this Wednesday, throwing an unexpected twist into the schedule. Play came to a sudden halt as a heavy downpour hit, forcing officials to stop all matches. The word from the grounds crew? Play should resume in 25-40 minutes or so in the following matches once they close the roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three men’s singles matches were caught mid-action on courts with retractable roofs. Once the rain clears and the surfaces dry, those duels will resume right where they left off. Home favorite Alex de Minaur is locked at 6-7(5), 6-2 against Hamad Medjedovic on Rod Laver Arena.

Over at Margaret Court Arena, Frances Tiafoe and Francisco Comesana are level at 2-2 in the opening set. On John Cain Arena, Alexander Zverev leads Alexandre Muller 6-3, 4-6, 4-2 in another tight clash.

The rain is pounding down now, hammering Melbourne Park with real intent. It looks like fans will have to wait a good hour before the skies settle and the tennis drama picks up again.