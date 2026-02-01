Australian Open Chair Umpire Issues Stern Warning to Crowd During Tense Carlos Alcaraz–Novak Djokovic Final

Tennis, at its core, remains an etiquette-based sport with numerous unwritten rules. For instance, silence during and in between service games and no raucous cheering like you might see in, say, a soccer match. It’s a fact that was once again reinforced in Carlos Alcaraz’s Australian Open win over Novak Djokovic as chair umpire John Blom took no prisoners.

Though Djokovic stormed to an early one-set lead, Alcaraz surged back to take the second. He continued to dominate the third set, though Djokovic fought valiantly. And he was rewarded for his efforts by the crowd at Rod Laver Arena, who, though often hostile to the Serb in the past, loudly supported his historic pursuit on the night.

Which then prompted Blom to issue a polite but firm reprimand to the spectators. “Ladies and gentlemen, if you call out during the point, you will be sent out, and that will ruin your night,” he announced, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

The moment occurred when Alcaraz was up 3-5 in the third set, with Djokovic serving to hold. With the score at deuce, Djokovic was barely clinging on, having saved four set points already. Which was when a spectator called out “deuce!” earning a warning from Blom.

Ultimately, despite the audience’s spirited urging and loud cheers, the Serb was unable to replicate the fiery form he showed in the first set. With Djokovic unable to maintain his earlier level and Alcaraz beginning to settle in, it was only a matter of time before the Spaniard locked in and worked the angles and corners, overwhelming Djokovic.

Though his perfect 10/10 record at Melbourne Park is now perfect no more, Djokovic’s performance at the age of 38 was nothing short of spectacular and “inspiring,” as Alcaraz said in his victory speech.

“Every time that I’m able to feel that aura from him on the other side of the net, for me it’s a privilege,” added Alcaraz afterward. As for the Spaniard, he produced yet another masterclass to become the youngest ever men’s career Grand Slam winner.

However, achieving the historic feat wasn’t easy for the Spaniard. Even more so when early momentum favored his rival. Not to mention, Alcaraz was involved in a tense confrontation with the umpire just before the third set.

Carlos Alcaraz complains about Rod Laver Arena roof closure

As Alcaraz fought back to square things one set apiece, it looked like everything was going smoothly for the Spaniard. Or so everyone thought, because while Djokovic took a bathroom break, Alcaraz could be seen in a heated discussion with the chair umpire, gesticulating to the half-closed roof of Rod Laver Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during the mens singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Though the match was held in the evening, the roof was left partially shut, reducing the wind and making the court conditions stiller. Conditions that favored Djokovic more than Alcaraz.

However, with rain predicted in Melbourne on the night, the roof was closed even further after the second set to allow for a quick closure in the event of a downpour.

Alcaraz, however, was unimpressed with the decision, as he took his complaints to tournament referee Wayne McKewen. The courtside microphone caught Alcaraz stating, “I was looking and wondering, why is it closing? The player doesn’t know that, you know what I mean?”

It was comparatively a colder day, as the temperature reportedly stood at 16°C. Alongside that, high winds, too, started acting as a major factor, making the temperature drop to around 10°C. The weather conditions forced authorities to discuss and come to a decision about whether they would keep the roof open or closed.