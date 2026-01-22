Australian Open: Corentin Moutet Throws Racket at the Cameras in Frustration During a Tense Win in Melbourne

The 2026 Australian Open has delivered a lot of elite tennis performances that the fans have been waiting for a long time. Recently, in the men’s doubles, a three-set banger match happened between Corentin Moutet, Luca Sanchez, Dane Sweeny, and Alex Bolt. While the French team won the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, the scoreboard didn’t tell the full story.

A moment from the match was shared later on X by the official Australian Open account, which captured the attention of a lot of fans. In the second set, with the score at 2-4 and their opponents holding an advantage point, Moutet fumbled a return off a strong serve from Dane Sweeny. And frustration got the best out of the French tennis star, as he spun and threw his racket toward the camera positioned behind the baseline.

However, for Moutet, this isn’t the first time that he has publicly shown his frustration. In the previous season, at the Madrid Open, during his first match against Harold Mayot, Moutet exchanged a few words with the crowd in the stadium, as he told them to “leave the stadium.” This came after he retired following a point penalty due to the Frenchman destroying his racket and getting a code violation in the process.

While such moments get the worst out of Moutet, on court, he is quite dedicated. At the 2026 Australian Open, he isn’t only taking part in the men’s doubles but also has been a strong force in the men’s singles. Currently ranked no. 37 in the category, the 26-year-old has already seen two tough matches right before his third-round clash against world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

In the first round, the Frenchman defeated Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-3. Then came a banger match in the second round. Moutet was against America’s Michael Zheng. The American took the lead early with 6-3 in the first set, but the Frenchman was quick to reply in the second set with a 6-1. Moutet stayed with the momentum as he took over the lead with 6-3 in the third set. However, then the complications came.

Zheng seemed to struggle and already called for an MTO at the start of the third set for a quad issue. But the American had to make a tough call, as he retired in the fourth set when the points were 2-0 in Moutet’s favor. Well, apart from such frustrating moments, the Australian Open had some of its wholesome ones too.

The Australian Open never disappoints

Ball kids are crucial to the tennis matches. And before her Australian Open campaign ever began, Jasmine Paolini took a picture with them, which then became a viral social media post. Fast forward a few days, and it was a ball kid who solved a small issue for the Italian at Melbourne Park.

With a 5-1 lead in the first set, the game featured a tense scenario between Paolini and Magdalena Fręch. The score was 40-40, and Paolini had the serve. However, the Italian’s focus broke due to a bug that had crawled onto her side of the court.

She even tried to move it away gently with her racket, but it was of no use. The small insect didn’t budge, and then the nearby ball kid immediately took the matter into their own hands. They moved the insect gently with their own hands and carried it to the sidelines. Watching this kind gesture, the entire crowd was delighted.