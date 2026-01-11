Australian Open Deploys Special Gunned Force in Melbourne After Bondi Terror Attack

The first Grand Slam of the year is fast approaching, with the Australian Open set to begin on January 18. The main singles draw gets underway that day, culminating in the women’s final on January 31 and the men’s final on February 1, following the draw ceremony on January 15. While anticipation builds, lingering concerns hover over Melbourne, issues that may find resolution just days before the tournament ignites.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Victoria Police have announced that heavily armed officers will be deployed at the AO. Specialist police carrying semi-automatic rifles will be present throughout the tournament. Such security measures have become common at major public events following the Bondi terror attack.

These officers were previously deployed across Sydney on New Year’s Eve. Similar measures were also in place in Melbourne during the Boxing Day Cricket match between Australia and England. Authorities later described the Boxing Day security operation as a success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following that assessment, Victoria Police confirmed the same approach will be used for the AO. The tournament is expected to attract more than 1.1 million fans to Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1. Police believe heightened security is necessary to manage crowds safely.

Nationals leader David Littleproud supported the decision. “Look, it is a sad sign of the times that we have now reached a point where police need long arm weapons,” he told Nine’s Weekend Today. He explained that standard side-arms have limited range compared to rifles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason is that side-arms have about a 15m effective accuracy range, so these longer weapons keep police safer and also allow them to respond more quickly,” he said. “I think it is a precautionary measure and it is the right one to take, but it is sad that our society has reached this point.”

Littleproud pointed directly to the Bondi attack to explain “why (these) precautions are necessary”. Authorities believe visible policing can also act as a deterrent. The aim is to ensure public safety without disrupting the fan experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley also echoed that stance. “There’s a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who comes onsite with the aim of creating a disturbance or disruption,” he said. “If anyone is onsite with an intent to disrupt the enjoyment of the fans, they will be removed.”

The heightened concern stems from last month’s tragedy at Bondi Beach. On the first night of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival meant to be joyful, two gunmen, a father and son, opened fire on a crowd.

Fifteen innocent people were killed. Authorities later found a nearby vehicle containing explosive devices, according to CNN. The attack shocked the nation, and players across the sporting world expressed grief and solidarity following the massacre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players express grief, solidarity, and support after devastating Bondi Beach tragedy

As tragedy struck Sydney last month, the tennis world paused in shock. Players from both tours reacted with grief and solidarity. The incident at Bondi Beach sent waves of sadness across the global sporting community.

Amanda Anisimova shared a heartfelt message on IG. She wrote: “When will it end.. was one of the thoughts. But we’ve been thinking that for far too long.. My prayers go out to all those affected.” She also added Australian and American flag emojis to her post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian player Priscilla Hon, expressed her pain online. She wrote, “Bondi 💔🇦🇺 😭.” Australia’s WTA No. 2, Daria Kasatkina, also reacted, posting a heartbreak emoji alongside the Australian flag.

Alex de Minaur, shared a powerful message. His words, “Heartbroken by the tragedy at Bondi. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. Australia stands together” reflected the nation’s collective grief.

Now, as the tournament begins on the 18th, security measures will be crucial. Ensuring safety has become central to the Australian Open and the year’s first Grand Slam.