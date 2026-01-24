Australian Open: Emma Raducanu’s Famous Fan Thrown Out of Stands After Disrupting Alex De Minaur’s Match

Tennis doesn’t have a popularity problem. Millions of people watch it, and millions more play it. Even as the Australian Open once again battles brutal heat, with soaring temperatures turning matches into a true test of endurance and safety, fans still packed the stands at Melbourne Park, cheering on their favorite players. But on Friday at Rod Laver Arena, things took an unexpected turn.

Tennis “superfan” James Bray has gotten almost as much TV time as some of the players at this year’s Australian Open. But he won’t be popping up on screens for at least the next 24 hours after being kicked out and temporarily banned from the tournament. Bray was in full voice while backing Alex de Minaur during his match against Frances Tiafoe, but officials felt his cheering went too far, called it “too rowdy,” and eventually asked him to leave the stadium.

The Sydney-based tennis enthusiast later shared the moment on Instagram, saying, “So we’ve got the police here, unfortunately I’m being kicked out of the Australian Open because I’ve been too rowdy,” in one of several stories he posted.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and checked in on me, you’re all very kind and I appreciate the support and nice comments and messages,” he shared on his Instagram story earlier today.

He also cleared up some confusion, adding, “Contrary to some reports, I haven’t been fined. I’ve been given a 24-hour ban, so unfortunately I can’t support @maddyinglis, which is the biggest shame. I’m perfectly fine, just very disappointed. Watching @alexdeminaur replay right now 😂😂😂.”

The moment marked a sharp turn for a fan who had become an internet sensation just days earlier thanks to his loud, energetic courtside support.

For anyone who missed it, the 35-year-old first went viral earlier in the week during Emma Raducanu’s second-round win over Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand. Wearing a green-and-gold vest with “Australia” on it, he kept calling out “Raddo” as Raducanu cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 victory, quickly making himself a familiar face to viewers.

Raducanu even gave him a shout-out after the match. “Thank you to the support, I think it was incredible on both sides, and a particular shout-out to ‘Raddo,’ apparently that is my new nickname. You’re invited for every match, just let me know, let my agent know, and you’re here,” she wrote.

James Bray brushed off warnings at the Australian Open

While some of Bray’s Instagram followers rushed to defend him, Tennis Australia told a very different story. A spokesperson confirmed that Bray had been given several verbal warnings before he was finally asked to leave Rod Laver Arena.

They went on to explain, “Despite multiple warnings from staff, he refused to change his behavior and continued to disrupt those around him. Police were called in to help security speak with the patron, who ignored advice to tone things down.” Because of that, police were called in to support security and speak with him after he ignored requests to calm things down.

Victoria Police also shared that Bray wasn’t the only one removed that day. In total, 21 people were ejected from the precinct on Friday for alcohol or behavior-related incidents.

Similar situations have happened before, and officials have never taken disruptive behavior lightly. Back in 2021, protesters were ejected from the men’s final for displaying and chanting political slogans and in 2022, fans were ejected for fighting.

The ejections are not new either. On the opening day of the 2007 tournament, tensions boiled over when Serbian and Croatian fans clashed at Melbourne Park, using flagpoles, bottles, and even boots. In the end, around 150 spectators were ejected.

But are the incidents ramping up in recent years? Tournament director Craig Tiley thinks otherwise: “There are always going to be moments [of rowdy behaviour], but the energy that it brings to the players, the event is remarkable, so for that we appreciate it.”

The Australian Open has always been strict about its rules, and according to official reports, James Bray clearly broke them. So what are your thoughts on the situation?