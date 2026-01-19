Australian Open Faces Fiery Backlash After Flashy Food & Drink Prices

The 2026 Australian Open is delivering what it promised. Whether it is Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys, who will be out there to defend their titles, or rookies trying to make a mark, fans are having a lot of fun. Under the brilliant Melbourne sun, players are pushing their limits on court, but there’s a big controversy that is also brewing among the fans.

As reported by Express, the American cult favorite Shake Shack, which chose the Australian Open for its first-ever pop-up Down Under, has faced criticism from the Aussies due to the difference in pricing.

The menu reveals burgers priced from $12.67 to $16.76, crinkle-cut fries with a combo of a bottle of water costing $23.18, and milkshakes running between $8.64 and $9.31. The most expensive combination, which consists of a burger, fries, and a shake, easily costs $34.44. And the comparisons were immediately made by the fans.

Indeed, observers pointed out that the same meal costs about half the price at Shake Shack locations in airports in Dubai or Istanbul. The situation got so intense that an Australian Open spokesperson had to give more clarity on it.

“We work closely with our food and beverage partners to keep prices at the AO as close to what fans would find in their permanent restaurants and stores as possible. As a temporary pop-up, operating Shake Shack in Australia involves additional costs that do not apply to permanent restaurants. This includes higher local costs of goods and labour and the construction of a fully functioning temporary kitchen to meet Australian standards,” they said.

However, this incident isn’t the first time that a tennis event has seen a price hike in food and drinks.

There have been previous incidents regarding this issue, not just at the Australian Open

Wimbledon is known for all of its glory because it is the oldest tennis tournament ever. Despite all the glam around it, the latest edition of the event in 2025 saw soaring costs for basic refreshments, with a pint of Stella Artois costing $11.87 and a simple pack of Haribo sweets priced at $6.71. This is not a random hike, but it was a 42% increase since 2021.

The situation at the US Open in New York represented an even more extreme version of this phenomenon, questioning the basic affordability. The tournament made headlines for offering $100 chicken nuggets topped with caviar. The reaction of the public?

As reported by the New York Post, Lisa Zizzo, a 48-year-old Floridian who took a box of six caviar nuggets at the Coqodaq food stand outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, said, “That’s the worst chicken I ever had in my life. It’s bad. It’s chewy. You’d be better getting McDonald’s.”

On a bigger picture, this recurring theme has become a growing tension among fans, who are absolutely disgusted by the absurd price hike of regular products.