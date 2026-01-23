Australian Open Hit by Extreme Heat as Officials Make Major Call Affecting Novak Djokovic, Jessica Pegula & Others

The Australian Open is once again battling an opponent bigger than any player on the draw sheet: extreme heat. With temperatures soaring past dangerous levels, tournament organizers have stepped in with urgent changes to protect players as Melbourne’s summer turns courts into furnaces.

Big schedule news from the Australian Open: Saturday’s day session will now start earlier at 10:30 am due to the extreme heat. Additionally, Margaret Court Arena (MCA) is set to host three day-session matches, meaning only three singles matches will take place on courts without a retractable roof, allowing organizers to respond quickly if conditions worsen.

The decision impacts top stars like Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula, who could benefit from roof-protected venues if temperatures spike. Tennis Australia’s move reflects growing concerns that heatwaves – now more frequent, longer, and more intense – are reshaping the tournament’s physical and logistical demands.

Recent editions have already highlighted the dance. Remember what happened last year? The two-time champion Jannik Sinner suffered a scary moment during his R16 clash with Holger Rune on Rod Laver Arena, showing visible signs of distress that required medical checks. “It was very, very tough. I didn’t feel well at all; I was dizzy. Leaving the court and putting cold water on my head helped a lot,” Sinner said after the match.

With faintings, retirements, and health scares becoming common, Tennis Australia continues to adjust its heat policy – but the climate challenge grows tougher each year. As Melbourne braces for more brutal conditions, the Australian Open is no longer just a tennis battleground – it’s a survival test.