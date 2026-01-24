Australian Open Hit by Heatwave as Officials Suspend Play Across Courts

The Australian Open is once again battling extreme heat, with soaring temperatures turning matches into a test of physical endurance and safety. As Melbourne’s summer intensifies, players, officials, and fans are feeling the strain, forcing the tournament organizers to activate heat policies, adjust schedules, and even suspend play to protect those on court.

Yesterday, the AO organizers made an announcement saying Saturday’s day session will start from 10:30 am and also shifted more matches to roofed arenas like Margaret Court Arena. limiting action on exposed courts. On Saturday, play at the AO was briefly suspended when temperatures climbed to 36°C, prompting officials to close the roofs on the main showcourts. The pause came during defending champion Jannik Sinner’s third-round match against Eliot Spizziri on Rod Laver Arena. Even at John Cain Arena, Lorenzo Musetti faced a similar pause in his match against Tomas Machac. But now, as per the latest updates, matches have been suspended on outside courts.

Officials initially confirmed that there will be no matches on outside courts before 6:30. Then, in another tweet, the Australian Open announced, “No matches on outside courts will be called before 7:15pm. ”