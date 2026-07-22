Australian Open Introduces Historic Ticketing Changes to Tackle Crowding in 2027 Edition

Record crowds usually mean a Grand Slam is winning. In Melbourne, they’ve also meant long queues, packed walkways, and a shrinking fan experience during the first week. The Australian Open just became the first Major to actually do something about it.

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Tennis Australia announced this week that it will cap daily sales of its ground pass for the 2027 tournament, the first time such a limit has ever been applied. The pass itself isn’t getting more expensive. It stays at A$49, roughly $34, unchanged since 2019, and still gives fans access to the outer courts, the fan villages, big screens showing show-court matches, and even a few seats inside John Cain Arena.

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“This decision reflects the growing popularity of the AO and will help ensure fans are able to make the most of everything on offer across the precinct,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

That popularity is exactly what created the problem. The 2026 Australian Open drew a record 1,368,043 spectators, with most of that crowd concentrated in the first week, when top-ranked players are still spread across the outer courts and a ground pass offers some of the best value in sport. Without a daily cap, that demand turned into long lines and overcrowded courts throughout the opening days, exactly the kind of experience Tennis Australia is trying to head off before an even bigger crowd shows up in 2027.

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Other Grand Slams sell their own version of a grounds pass too, giving fans a similar mix of atmosphere, practice-court access, and outer-court tennis. None of them, so far, have followed Melbourne’s lead on capping it.

That’s not unusual for the Australian Open. This tournament has spent decades getting there first.

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The Australian Open Has Led the Way in Terms of Innovation Among the Four Majors

Ticketing isn’t the only area where Melbourne has set the pace. When the tournament moved from Kooyong to Melbourne Park in 1988, it opened with Rod Laver Arena’s retractable roof, the first on any tennis venue in the world. The other three Majors eventually followed, with the French Open the last to add one, in 2020.

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Electronic line calling followed a similar pattern. The Australian Open introduced it in 2021, originally to limit human contact during the pandemic, then kept it once the benefits became clear. The US Open adopted it in 2022, and Wimbledon followed in 2025, ending 147 years of human line judges. Roland Garros remains the lone holdout, sticking with line judges and ball marks in the clay, a decision that drew fresh criticism this year after tournament director Amélie Mauresmo admitted the system’s reliability “is not absolute” following a disputed call against Casper Ruud.

Heat protection followed the same script. The Australian Open introduced its Extreme Heat Policy in 1988, the same year as the roof, and expanded it to cover the entire tournament by 1998. That framework has kept evolving into the current Heat Stress Scale, which triggered play stoppages and roof closures on the outer and show courts alike during the hottest stretches of the 2026 event, with players getting extra cooling breaks between sets that occasionally reshaped entire matches.

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Being first always carries some risk. As the opening Major of the year, the Australian Open has no other Slam’s results to learn from before rolling out something new, while the other three get to watch Melbourne’s experiment play out first. Roland Garros in particular has faced its own mounting criticism over first-week overcrowding, the exact issue Melbourne is now trying to get ahead of. Whether the other Majors follow this latest move will likely depend on how smoothly the ground pass cap actually plays out when the 2027 Australian Open gets underway in January.