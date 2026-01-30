Australian Open: Is Carlos Alcaraz Injured? Reason Behind Long Medical Timeout Explained

Carlos Alcaraz is so close to making history. The World No.1 battles Alexander Zverev in his first semifinal at Melbourne Park. He grabs a two-set lead, 6-4, 7-6. Victory looks locked in, and a win will catapult him to his first final at the Australian Open. With so much at stake, it’s anything but smooth sailing as he hits a snag in his step.

Friday unleashes third-set fireworks. At 5-4, play freezes short. Alcaraz takes treatment on both legs. Cramps claw him fierce. Trainers target that stubborn inner upper right leg spot. He falters on pace. Zverev pounces in a thriller tiebreaker, 7-6 (5). Although he wasn’t happy about the MTO taken by the Spaniard.

He was heard saying, “It’s unbelievable that he can get treated for cramps. This is bulls***”

The Spaniard dangles over the final brink with two points to victory. Now a fourth-set reboot looms against the charging German. And the World No.3 has flipped the script as he surges ahead despite losing the opening sets. Clips ignite social media frenzy as Alcaraz huddles in for a tense conversation with his box.

“I threw up, I don’t know if I should take something,” Carlos Alcaraz reportedly said.

What a battle for the World No.1. Can he claw back that early fire? Only time will tell. So far, it looks like cramps are his enemy in this semifinal. Not just in one, but both of his legs.

As the third set hit crunch time, those cramps took full control. His movement looked restricted, and the world number one had to think fast. He began shortening points, playing with a stiff frame but a sharp mind. Going bold, he unleashed ultra-aggressive returns that almost turned the match.

For a brief moment, the plan nearly worked. On Zverev’s serve, Carlos Alcaraz was just two points away from sealing victory. The German cracked under pressure, throwing in double faults and letting errors creep in. He also failed to move Alcaraz around, giving the Spaniard a glimmer of hope that the final was still within reach.

Then came the twist. Zverev clawed back, taking the third and fourth sets 6-7, 6-7. The match headed into a deciding fifth set, the tension thick around the arena. The buzz in the Alcaraz camp, though, carried a hint of good news.

“I’m starting to feel better,” Alcaraz told his team after the fourth set. His words gave fans a lift. Still, the nerves lingered. His dream of the final was alive, but just barely. Something had gone wrong for Carlos tonight, and everyone could sense it.

What went wrong for Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open?

Commentators were split on what exactly was troubling Alcaraz. Was it simple cramping or something more serious? When the six-time Grand Slam champion suddenly pulled up mid-match, Wally Masur quickly wondered aloud, “Can you take a medical timeout, say it’s a quad or knee?”

Robbie Koenig jumped in, “He could, to answer your question about saying it’s a knee problem. It’s very difficult for the physio to tell the difference, is it cramp or is it an actual injury? He’s just a game away now, is Alcaraz, but it’s all happening here deep in the third.”

Whatever it was, Alcaraz did call for a full three-minute medical timeout at the changeover. The tone in the commentary box shifted. By the time he stood up again, most believed they were watching an injury, not a bout of cramp.

Zverev took full advantage, clinching the tiebreak and the third set 7-6(3). He even looked across the net as if expecting Alcaraz to retire. But Carlos Alcaraz wasn’t done. He called the trainer again, now appearing to fight cramp in both legs, and asked for pickle juice.

“It is cramp, pickle juice. He probably shouldn’t have received a medical timeout,” Masur told viewers, noting that although Alcaraz wasn’t convulsing in pain anymore, he looked drained. “To me, it’s the potential that he will cramp. I mean, he’s not cramping now, right? You know what I’m saying, it’s like he’s playing to protect cramp. If I was his coach, I’d tell him to play hard and get out of there, if it’s cramp.”

Pickle juice worked its magic soon after. The sour, salty liquid (loaded with sodium and potassium) has become the go-to fix for athletes across endurance sports. Studies suggest it can halt cramps 40% faster than water by triggering a neural reflex in the mouth that shuts down muscle spasms almost instantly. Both Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were spotted sipping the same remedy during the 2025 French Open final.

This time, it saved the Spaniard. Just when Zverev looked ready to finish the job after breaking early in the fifth, Alcaraz roared back, breaking as Zverev served for the match and storming through four straight games to seal a thrilling 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-7 7-5 win. Now, the 22-year-old sits just one victory away from his first Melbourne crown.

Next up for the Spaniard is the winner of the blockbuster semifinal between two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner and 10-time Australian Open king Novak Djokovic. But the bigger question is: Will Carlos Alcaraz overcome this setback and recover in time for the final on Sunday?