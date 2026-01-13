Australian Open Joins Hands With Crypto Giant to Launch $6.7 Million Opportunity for Fans

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Australian Open is no stranger to surprises… blistering heatwaves, intense five-set duels, and storylines reaching beyond the court. On December 17, Tennis Australia introduced a new twist by naming Nexo as the AO’s first Official Crypto Partner. Nearly a month later, on January 13, the AO unveiled the centerpiece of this collaboration.

The AO26 $10 Million (6.7 million USD) Bracket Challenge is a record-breaking contest that gives everyday fans a chance to win one of the biggest prizes the sport has ever offered. With Nexo now partnering across all Summer of Tennis events – from Brisbane and Adelaide to the United Cup and Hobart. Hence, their presence will be felt everywhere during Australia’s festival of tennis. But renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recently shared a thought on this partnership. And he didn’t look too pleased with this. “Do not love Tennis Australia partnering with a crypto company to promote a prize that is truly impossible for anyone to win…”

If we take a deeper dive into this partnership, at the Australian Open, Nexo will take center stage through the Nexo Coaches Pod, with prominent branding on the AO’s on-court coach areas in Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, John Cain Arena, and Kia Arena. Not only that, but Nexo will also feature across on-court signage and speed-serve displays at select Summer of Tennis events.

Tennis Australia CCO Cedric Cornelis captured the spirit of the deal perfectly. “We’re excited to welcome Nexo to the Australian Open family. As a brand built on innovation, expertise, and next-generation thinking, Nexo is a natural fit for the AO and our events across the Summer of Tennis. The Nexo Coaches Pod will shine a light on the strategy and teamwork at the heart of elite tennis on one of the sport’s biggest global stages. Together, we’re creating new ways for fans to connect with the game and the people behind it.”

Antoni Trenchev, Nexo’s co-founder, echoed a similar sentiment by saying that the Australian Open stands at the intersection of excellence and ambition – precisely where Nexo positions itself. Now, coming to the lucrative challenge:

Beginning January 12, fans across Australia can take part in the AO26 $10 Million Bracket Challenge, a prediction game that requires entrants to choose the winner of every single match in either the men’s or women’s singles draw. So, that’s 127 matches. One perfect bracket. One winner walks away with $10 million. Participants must lock in their predictions on the official AO website or app once the singles draw is released on Thursday, 15 January 2026, at 4 pm AEDT. Entries close one hour before the first ball is struck on Sunday, 18 January, at 10 am. There’s a strict rule: Only one entry per person per draw. Choose the men’s or the women’s bracket, not both.

And while the perfect bracket may prove elusive, consolation prizes keep the excitement alive. The highest-scoring entry in each draw receives $10,000, ensuring that even near-misses are rewarded.

The challenge goes live after 4 pm on Thursday, 15 January 2026. For now, the challenge is exclusive to Australian residents, but Tennis Australia has already teased plans to expand internationally in future editions once the model is fully established.

What did Cedric Cornelis have to say about this $10 million (6.7 million USD) Bracket Challenge at the 2026 Australian Open?

The 2026 Australian Open isn’t just breaking tennis records – it’s rewriting what a Grand Slam can be. From a historic prize pool to bold commercial partnerships and the headline-grabbing $10 Million Bracket Challenge, this year’s tournament feels like a leap into the future. Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis was the first to underline the purpose behind the initiative (challenge).

“This is a game of skill, not chance. The AO Bracket Challenge is about rewarding tennis knowledge and creating an exciting new way for fans to engage with the tournament…” The tournament organizers believe this move will deepen fan involvement in a way that tennis has rarely attempted.

While the bracket challenge stole the headlines, Tennis Australia CEO Tiley previously also showcased his excitement about another major milestone: the record $111.5 million (74.9 million USD) Australian Open prize pool. “This 16 percent increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level.

One of the biggest commercial developments around AO2026 was the renewal of Tennis Australia’s relationship with ANZ. Now secured as the Official Bank of the Australian Open under a new multi-year global agreement, ANZ continues to anchor the tournament’s financial ecosystem.

Other than that, for fans roaming the precinct in the Australian summer heat, Lipton Ice Tea joining as the Official Ice Tea of the AO was also news worth mentioning. DiDi has stepped in as the Official Rideshare Partner of AO2026.

Every stakeholder – from Tennis Australia’s leadership to commercial partners like Nexo, ANZ, Lipton, and DiDi – shares a common goal: make the Australian Open more immersive, more accessible, more exciting, and more future-focused than ever. What are your thoughts on AO joining hands with a crypto company?