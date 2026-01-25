Novak Djokovic Reacts to America’s 23-Year Men’s Grand Slam Drought at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic cruised into the Melbourne last 16 in commanding fashion, dispatching Pedro Martinez, Francesco Maestrelli, and Botic van de Zandschulp without dropping a set. Now, as four American men: Tommy Paul, Learner Tien, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton join him in the fourth round, the Serbian great offered a candid reflection on why US men’s tennis no longer sets the global pace.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During his latest Australian Open press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked about the current state of American men’s tennis. He was questioned on whether coaching methods, player development systems, tennis culture, or broader aspects of American culture influenced the shift from American dominance to European control.

Djokovic made it clear that he does not claim expert knowledge of the US system. He said, “I’m not familiar with the system of the USTA and how it’s rolled out across America and how the coaches are, you know, working and approaching the, I guess, systematic development of players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also rejected the idea that opportunity was the issue. Djokovic stressed that the United States offers ample competitive platforms for players to grow. “I don’t think that the USA is lacking any tournaments in any category, for that matter,” he explained, pointing to the depth of the American tennis calendar.

Imago 2026 Australian Open – Melbourne Novak Djokovic SRB during his first round match at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 19, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

The Serbian star then highlighted the structural strength of US tennis. “I think you obviously have the US Open. Any country that has a Grand Slam has the biggest budget in the sport, so it’s one of the richest federations. I think the support was always there,” Djokovic added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the drought, Djokovic does not believe the situation is permanent. He expects American men to rise again. “It’s just maybe at the moment you don’t have someone that would take it to the next step and play for Grand Slams and be a top player of the world,” he said.

He also pointed to success on the women’s side as a reason for optimism. “But that could change very quickly, because women’s tennis is doing very well currently with American players,” Djokovic noted, suggesting the foundation for a revival already exists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, patience among American fans is fading. No American man has won a Grand Slam singles title in 23 years. The last was Andy Roddick, who lifted the US Open trophy in 2003. Since then, expectations have repeatedly gone unmet.

The contrast with history is stark. American men dominated in the 1970s and 1980s with John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. The 1990s brought Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, and Michael Chang. Today, hope remains, but belief is fragile.

The most recent near-miss came in 2024, when Taylor Fritz reached the US Open final and lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. For now, the Grand Slam column remains empty, and even former icons are cautiously optimistic as the drought continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Roddick trusts young Americans to end Grand Slam drought

At the time, few could have imagined that Andy Roddick would still be the last American man to win a Grand Slam in 2023. Back then, American men’s success at majors felt inevitable, not uncertain or distant.

The contrast with American women’s tennis has been striking. Coco Gauff emerged as a global star by winning the 2023 US Open. She followed that up last year by capturing the Roland Garros title, emphatically defeating Aryna Sabalenka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men’s drought, however, has only grown longer. Reflecting on that reality, Bill Gilbert once expressed disbelief at how things unfolded. “If someone had told me that at the time, I would have said, ‘That’s f—ed up,’” said Gilbert, who previously coached Andre Agassi.

Gilbert explained why the idea once felt unthinkable. “Up until that point, we just always expected that American men would be winning because we always had been,” he added, capturing the mindset of a dominant era.

Despite the frustration, optimism still exists. In a 2023 interview with GQ, Andy Roddick voiced a strong belief in the current generation of American players and their competitive edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a healthy jealousy between the players,” Roddick told the magazine. “They’re not all just slapping each other on the back. They want to be better than the other guy. They actually talk about winning Slams.”

That belief will be tested today at the Australian Open. Tommy Paul and Learner Tien face daunting challenges against Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Now the question remains: Can we witness an American surge today as both men chase Australian Open quarterfinal berths?