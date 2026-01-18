brand-logo
Australian Open Put on Hold After Ball Kid Collapses Mid-Match During Ekaterina Alexandrova’s Showdown

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jan 18, 2026 | 1:43 AM EST

The Australian Open is no stranger to searing heat, with temperatures often climbing beyond 40°C [104°F] despite safeguards like the Extreme Heat Policy. Yet even those measures could not fully tame Melbourne’s fury. And during Ekaterina Alexandrova’s match on the opening day of the “Happy Slam,” play was briefly stopped after a ball kid collapsed, highlighting the harsh impact of the heat even at tennis’s biggest stage.

During the match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zeynep Sonmez, play stopped for several minutes. A ball boy appeared visibly shaken before prompting immediate concern.

The umpire stepped down from the chair to assess the situation. Both players quickly ran toward the ball boy. He was escorted toward a nearby shaded shed after collapsing. Zeynep Sonmez helped support him and guided him to sit on a bench.

Alexandrova assisted by fetching ice bags from the fridge. Officials attended to the ball boy as play remained suspended. The interruption came with Sonmez leading the match. She had already taken the first set. The score stood at 5-7, *5-3 (40-40) deuce when play was halted.

(More to come…)

