Australian Open Star Who Defeated Jannik Sinner to Win $1M Gets His Tennis’ Biggest Call

The 2026 Argentina Open has taken an unexpected turn, and amid high-profile withdrawals, an unlikely name has suddenly become the talk of Buenos Aires. After the withdrawals of tennis stars like Lorenzo Musetti and Gaël Monfils, in an unprecedented move, the tournament has awarded a wild card to Jordan Smith, the champion of the Australian Open’s One Point Slam.

The decision comes after a turbulent buildup to Argentina’s biggest men’s tennis event, set to begin on February 9. World No. 5 Musetti was forced to pull out following a right adductor tear sustained during his Australian Open quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic, while Monfils later confirmed he would miss the event due to a stomach virus. With two marquee names gone, the spotlight has shifted to an unexpected newcomer.

But who is Jordan Smith? Let’s take a closer look at his identity, other than just being labelled as the 2026 Australian Open One Point Slam winner… Well, Smith (29) is the youngest of the Smith brothers and was once regarded as one of Australia’s most promising junior tennis players. Introduced to the sport at just three years old by his father, Neil, Smith quickly showed his talent. His first competitive outing came at the HDTA Saturday Morning Juniors when he was only seven.

Between 2008 and 2012, Smith won two National junior singles titles and three National junior doubles titles, along with numerous other junior and open-level trophies. He later attended Oakhill College, where he captained the First V tennis team to a state championship in 2014.

Smith’s journey then took him to the United States, where he studied and played NCAA Division I tennis at Gonzaga University in Washington State during the 2015–16 season on an athletic scholarship. When the COVID-19 pandemic stalled overseas competition, he shifted focus toward coaching before returning to the professional circuit in 2022, competing in Futures events across Asia and Africa.

His efforts saw him reach career-high ATP rankings of No. 1141 in singles and No. 748 in doubles. Beyond his playing career, Smith is a Tennis Australia Club Professional coach and a key member of the Hills District Badge and Premier League teams alongside his brothers and father. He has spent more than 12 years coaching players of all levels and currently works close to 50 hours a week at his family’s tennis academy in Castle Hill, Sydney.

Around the Hills District, Smith is affectionately known as the “smiling assassin,” a nickname given to him by a former teacher at Oakhill College. “I always do smile, no matter really what,” Smith once said. “That’s what a lot of people I play in matches say – it’s so annoying because I’m just smiling the whole time. But I do enjoy it.”

Coming back to his dream start in 2026, Smith’s wild card invitation follows a fairytale run at the Australian Open’s One Point Slam, a winner-takes-all event where careers can change in a single rally. Now, let’s take a glimpse at his dream-come-true moment in Melbourne.

Amateur Aussie tennis player’s incredible run at the One Point Slam

His run began with victories over Laura Pigossi before earning a dream matchup against world No. 2 Jannik Sinner. In a stunning moment, Sinner double-faulted at a crucial point, sending the local amateur into the quarterfinals and igniting the crowd. “I even asked Alcaraz for some advice against Jannik, and he’s like, ‘just pray,'” Smith revealed with a smile.

Smith kept the momentum alive, firing a wide service winner to eliminate Amanda Anisimova, last year’s Wimbledon and US Open finalist—and book a semifinal spot. From there, he outlasted Pedro Martinez in a tense rally to reach the final. With one point standing between him and a life-changing $1 million prize, Smith watched as Joanna Garland missed a backhand after her opening shot. In an instant, the title – and the payday – was his.

How has his life been after winning the One Point Slam, though? Life, it turns out, will never be the same again for Jordan Smith. The 29-year-old’s fairytale run at the Australian Open’s One Point Slam didn’t just earn him a life-changing payday; it also catapulted him into the public spotlight almost overnight.

“Just smiles on people’s faces, it’s been awesome. It’s been crazy,” Smith told CNN Sports while reflecting on the whirlwind that followed his stunning triumph. “People off the streets have been wanting photos and autographs. I could never imagine that, so I’m loving it,” he added.

One of the most surreal moments came soon after, when Smith found himself face-to-face with one of the greatest players in tennis history. Fresh off winning the inaugural One Point Slam title, the Aussie amateur met Roger Federer at Melbourne Park. Federer, who was visiting the Australian Open for the first time in six years, made it a point to personally congratulate Smith on his unforgettable run.

For a player who still spends most of his weeks coaching at his family’s academy in Castle Hill, the sudden fame has been both overwhelming and deeply rewarding. And now, with a wildcard entry into the Argentina Open main draw, Smith’s once-in-a-lifetime moment is beginning to turn into something even bigger – an unexpected second chapter on the professional stage. How far do you think he can reach at the 2026 Argentina Open?