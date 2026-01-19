Australian Open Turns Heartbreaking as World No. 127 Pro Leaves Court in Wheelchair After Serious Injury

The Australian Open witnessed a deeply distressing scene on Day 2 as world number 127, Marina Stakusic, was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair following severe cramping, abruptly ending her first-round battle against Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon. The 21-year-old Canadian was in red-hot form in Melbourne, winning her previous three matches in the qualifiers in straight sets. But her first round match ended at a scoreline when she was trailing 6-1, 4-6, 3-5.

What began as a tense, competitive encounter quickly transformed into a match overshadowed by repeated medical interventions. Stakusic first called for a medical timeout as she received treatment on her upper thigh after struggling to move freely. Hon had then just wrapped up the second set. Following that, the Aussie herself required attention for a right-shoulder issue, briefly halting the match for a second time.

It was in the third set that Stakusic went on to serve at 2-3. Despite the disruptions, Hon managed to get a grip of this duel, pushing ahead in the deciding set. However, at 3-3, Marina Stakusic yet again required medical attention. The cramping looked quite serious at the moment, as the youngster was spotted lying on the floor once again. She has been cramping since the last few games. Everyone inside the stadium looked worried seeing her struggling with pain.

Though she fought bravely to continue, Stakusic was virtually immobile by the time Hon went up 5-3 in this Australian Open first-round encounter. After one final attempt to stand, the Canadian fell back to the court in pain, prompting the heartbreaking decision to retire from the match.

In an admirable display of sportsmanship, Priscilla Hon immediately rushed to her opponent’s side and assisted her off the court. Stakusic ultimately exited in a wheelchair, leaving fans stunned and emotional as play came to a premature end. For Hon, the victory marks her first main-draw win at her home Grand Slam since 2020, but it arrived under the most difficult and somber circumstances.