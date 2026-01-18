Australian Open Turns Upside Down as No. 186 Dismantles 20th Seed Flavio Cobolli in Shocking Scenes

At the Tennis Channel desk yesterday, Danielle Collins was asked to predict an early ATP upset and hesitated, saying, “On the men’s side. It’s tough. I’m not sure on the men’s side.” Hours later, fate answered for her. The Australian Open delivered its first shock as 20th seed Flavio Cobolli fell to a British qualifier, proving Melbourne’s knack for swift, ruthless surprises.

British qualifier Arthur Fery produced a major upset in the AO first round. He delivered a convincing win over Italian 20th seed Flavio Cobolli. The result marked one of the earliest shocks of the tournament.

Fery beat the higher-ranked Cobolli 7-6 (6-1), 6-4, 6-1 on John Cain Arena. Fery controlled key moments and closed the contest confidently.

Cobolli later admitted he was not feeling well. The 23-year-old said an upset stomach troubled him during the match. He called for the doctor just three games in. The on-court discussion included mention of “watery diarrhoea.”

