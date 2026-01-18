Australian Open 2026: Dates, Schedule, Tickets, Live Streaming, TV Channels & More

The 2026 tennis season is officially in motion, and all eyes are on Melbourne as the world’s best players arrive for the Australian Open. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is once again chasing the one Grand Slam title that has so far slipped through his fingers, but he won’t have it easy with rival Jannik Sinner standing firmly in his path. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka returns with unfinished business, aiming for her third title in four years after last season’s shock final defeat to Madison Keys.

So, when is the Australian Open 2026? EssentiallySports has you covered with everything you need to know so you don’t miss a second of the action. Check out the provisional schedule below for key match dates and times, and start planning which sessions you want to catch for your perfect Australian Open 2026 experience.

How and where to watch the 2026 Australian Open Grand Slam?

The 2026 Australian Open officially gets underway on Sunday, January 18 (local time), with first-round matches kicking off the action in Melbourne. The tournament then runs all the way through to Sunday, February 1 (local time), building toward the grand finale, the men’s singles final, to close out the first Grand Slam of the year.

For fans watching in Canada, TSN is your go-to destination. TSN holds the exclusive English-language broadcast rights for the Australian Open, with live coverage on TV and streaming available through its TSN+ platform, making it easy to follow the action wherever you are.

In the United States, the “Happy Slam” will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the tournament. Fans can also stream matches live through ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited, both of which will offer access to additional courts and extended coverage. For Spanish-language viewers, full tournament coverage will be available on ESPN Deportes.

Around the world, tennis fans will also be able to tune in through a wide range of global broadcasters. Coverage includes 9Now and Stan Sport in Australia, Eurosport across Europe and Central Asia, beIN Sports in the Middle East and select countries in Africa and Asia, Sony Sports Network in India, ESPN International in Latin America, and TSN and RDS in Canada.

When Is the Australian Open 2026? Full Schedule and Key Dates?

The 2026 Australian Open officially gets rolling with Round 1 action on Sunday, January 18. The championship weekend is set, with the women’s final taking place on Saturday, January 31, followed by the men’s singles final on Sunday, February 1. With Melbourne 16 hours ahead of Canada’s Eastern Time zone, tennis fans can expect day sessions to air on TSN networks around 8 p.m. ET, while local night matches will begin at approximately 3 a.m. ET.

With the stage set for another thrilling Grand Slam, fans can start planning their viewing schedules now. Here’s how the calendar shapes up for the rest of the tournament as the Australian Open builds toward its biggest moments.

Day Session Date Time Feature Matches 1 Day Sunday, January 18 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 1 Night Sunday, January 18 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 2 Day Monday, January 19 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 2 Night Monday, January 19 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 3 Day Tuesday, January 20 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 3 Night Tuesday, January 20 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 4 Day Wednesday, January 21 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 4 Night Wednesday, January 21 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 5 Day Thursday, January 22 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round

5 Night Thursday, January 22 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 6 Day Friday, January 23 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 6 Night Friday, January 23 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 7 Day Saturday, January 24 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 7 Night Saturday, January 24 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 8 Day Sunday, January 25 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 8 Night Sunday, January 25 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 9 Day Monday, January 26 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 9 Night Monday, January 26 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 10 Day Tuesday, January 27 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals

10 Night Tuesday, January 27 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 11 Day Wednesday, January 28 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 11 Night Wednesday, January 28 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 12 Twilight Thursday, January 29 11:00 AM Women’s Semifinals 13 Day Friday, January 30 12:00 PM Men’s Semifinals 13 Night Friday, January 30 7:30 PM Men’s Semifinals 14 Twilight Saturday, January 31 7:30 PM Women’s Final 15 Twilight Sunday, February 1 7:30 PM Men’s Final

How to Buy Australian Open 2026 Tickets?

You can buy official Australian Open tickets directly through Ticketmaster, with plenty of options also available via the tournament’s official website. Fans can choose seats for day and night sessions at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, or John Cain Arena. If you prefer to roam and soak up the atmosphere across the grounds, daily or weekly Ground Passes are also available, giving you access to the outside courts and everything happening around Melbourne Park.

Now, if you’re wondering about ticket prices, here’s a breakdown of the current official pricing for the various rounds and sessions at the Australian Open 2026.

Sl no. Venue / Session Dates Session Price (AUD) 1. Rod Laver Arena Jan 18-26 Rounds 1-4 Day From $159 2. Rod Laver Arena Jan 18-26 Rounds 1-4 Night From $149 3. Margaret Court Arena Jan 18-26 Rounds 1-4 Day From $125 4. Margaret Court Arena Jan 18-24 Rounds 1-4 Night From $79 5. John Cain Arena Jan 18-26 Rounds 1-4 Day From $79 6. John Cain Arena Jan 18-24 Rounds 1-4 Night From $65 7. Rod Laver Arena Jan 27-28 Quarterfinals Day From $269 8. Rod Laver Arena Jan 27-28 Quarterfinals Night From $499 9. Rod Laver Arena Jan 29 Women’s Semifinals From $369

