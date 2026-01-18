brand-logo
Australian Open 2026: Dates, Schedule, Tickets, Live Streaming, TV Channels & More

Sauramita Debbarma

Jan 17, 2026 | 11:12 PM EST

Australian Open 2026: Dates, Schedule, Tickets, Live Streaming, TV Channels & More

Sauramita Debbarma

Jan 17, 2026 | 11:12 PM EST

The 2026 tennis season is officially in motion, and all eyes are on Melbourne as the world’s best players arrive for the Australian Open. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is once again chasing the one Grand Slam title that has so far slipped through his fingers, but he won’t have it easy with rival Jannik Sinner standing firmly in his path. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka returns with unfinished business, aiming for her third title in four years after last season’s shock final defeat to Madison Keys.

So, when is the Australian Open 2026? EssentiallySports has you covered with everything you need to know so you don’t miss a second of the action. Check out the provisional schedule below for key match dates and times, and start planning which sessions you want to catch for your perfect Australian Open 2026 experience.

How and where to watch the 2026 Australian Open Grand Slam?

The 2026 Australian Open officially gets underway on Sunday, January 18 (local time), with first-round matches kicking off the action in Melbourne. The tournament then runs all the way through to Sunday, February 1 (local time), building toward the grand finale, the men’s singles final, to close out the first Grand Slam of the year.

For fans watching in Canada, TSN is your go-to destination. TSN holds the exclusive English-language broadcast rights for the Australian Open, with live coverage on TV and streaming available through its TSN+ platform, making it easy to follow the action wherever you are.

In the United States, the “Happy Slam” will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the tournament. Fans can also stream matches live through ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited, both of which will offer access to additional courts and extended coverage. For Spanish-language viewers, full tournament coverage will be available on ESPN Deportes.

Around the world, tennis fans will also be able to tune in through a wide range of global broadcasters. Coverage includes 9Now and Stan Sport in Australia, Eurosport across Europe and Central Asia, beIN Sports in the Middle East and select countries in Africa and Asia, Sony Sports Network in India, ESPN International in Latin America, and TSN and RDS in Canada.

When Is the Australian Open 2026? Full Schedule and Key Dates?

The 2026 Australian Open officially gets rolling with Round 1 action on Sunday, January 18. The championship weekend is set, with the women’s final taking place on Saturday, January 31, followed by the men’s singles final on Sunday, February 1. With Melbourne 16 hours ahead of Canada’s Eastern Time zone, tennis fans can expect day sessions to air on TSN networks around 8 p.m. ET, while local night matches will begin at approximately 3 a.m. ET.

With the stage set for another thrilling Grand Slam, fans can start planning their viewing schedules now. Here’s how the calendar shapes up for the rest of the tournament as the Australian Open builds toward its biggest moments.

DaySessionDateTimeFeature Matches
1DaySunday, January 1811:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
1NightSunday, January 187:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
2DayMonday, January 1911:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
2NightMonday, January 197:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
3DayTuesday, January 2011:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
3NightTuesday, January 207:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
4DayWednesday, January 2111:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round
4NightWednesday, January 217:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round
5DayThursday, January 2211:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round

5NightThursday, January 227:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round
6DayFriday, January 2311:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
6NightFriday, January 237:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
7DaySaturday, January 2411:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
7NightSaturday, January 247:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
8DaySunday, January 2511:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
8NightSunday, January 257:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
9DayMonday, January 2611:00 AMMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
9NightMonday, January 267:00 PMMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
10DayTuesday, January 2711:00 AMMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
10NightTuesday, January 277:00 PMMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
11DayWednesday, January 2811:00 AMMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
11NightWednesday, January 287:00 PMMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
12TwilightThursday, January 2911:00 AMWomen’s Semifinals
13DayFriday, January 3012:00 PMMen’s Semifinals
13NightFriday, January 307:30 PMMen’s Semifinals
14TwilightSaturday, January 317:30 PMWomen’s Final
15TwilightSunday, February 17:30 PMMen’s Final

How to Buy Australian Open 2026 Tickets?

You can buy official Australian Open tickets directly through Ticketmaster, with plenty of options also available via the tournament’s official website. Fans can choose seats for day and night sessions at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, or John Cain Arena. If you prefer to roam and soak up the atmosphere across the grounds, daily or weekly Ground Passes are also available, giving you access to the outside courts and everything happening around Melbourne Park.

Now, if you’re wondering about ticket prices, here’s a breakdown of the current official pricing for the various rounds and sessions at the Australian Open 2026.

Sl no. Venue / SessionDatesSessionPrice (AUD)
1.Rod Laver ArenaJan 18-26Rounds 1-4 DayFrom $159
2.Rod Laver ArenaJan 18-26Rounds 1-4 NightFrom $149
3.Margaret Court ArenaJan 18-26Rounds 1-4 DayFrom $125
4.Margaret Court ArenaJan 18-24Rounds 1-4 NightFrom $79
5.John Cain ArenaJan 18-26Rounds 1-4 DayFrom $79
6.John Cain ArenaJan 18-24Rounds 1-4 NightFrom $65
7.Rod Laver ArenaJan 27-28Quarterfinals DayFrom $269
8.Rod Laver ArenaJan 27-28Quarterfinals NightFrom $499
9.Rod Laver ArenaJan 29Women’s SemifinalsFrom $369

10.Rod Laver ArenaJan 30Men’s Semifinal DayFrom $589
11.Rod Laver ArenaJan 30Men’s Semifinal NightFrom $879
12.Rod Laver ArenaJan 31Women’s FinalFrom $549
13.Rod Laver ArenaFeb 1Men’s FinalFrom $1,449
14.Ground PassAny dayDailyFrom $59
15.Ground PassWeeklyFirst or second weekFrom $139

