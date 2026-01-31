Australian Open 2026 Women’s Final: Prize Money & How to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

It’s time for fire versus ice in Melbourne! A contrasting matchup of personalities that tennis fans know all too well. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will bring her trademark intensity and raw emotion into Saturday’s Australian Open final, while fifth seed Elena Rybakina is expected to counter with her calm, almost robotic composure from the opposite baseline.

As two of the biggest ball-strikers on the WTA Tour and among the most dangerous servers in the women’s game, Sabalenka and Rybakina promise an explosive showdown. With neither player having dropped a set throughout the tournament, the Melbourne crowd could be in for a high-octane battle where the smallest dip in level might prove decisive. The 2026 Australian Open women’s final carries historic significance.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have reached the championship match without dropping a single set, making this the first Grand Slam final to feature two unbeaten players since Serena and Venus Williams at Wimbledon 2008. It also marks a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, where Sabalenka claimed her maiden Melbourne title. This time, however, the dynamics are slightly different, with Rybakina arriving with renewed confidence and momentum. There’s a lot at stake in this epic showdown!

How much prize money will the 2026 Australian Open women’s champion win?

The 2026 AO has raised the bar yet again when it comes to prize money, underlining the tournament’s growing financial muscle. With a total purse of $75 million USD (approx $111.5 million AUD), this year’s event represents a 16% increase from 2025, the largest year-on-year jump in AO history. It also makes the Melbourne Slam the second-richest Grand Slam ever, trailing only the 2025 US Open.

So, how much does that translate to for the women’s singles champion? Well, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina can take home $2,793,365 USD (around 4.15 AUD) by winning the title on Saturday. That’s a 18.75% increase from the 2025 season (it was around $2.35 million in 2025).

Here’s a quick breakdown of the top payout:

Winner: $2,793,365 USD

Runner-up: $1,447,165 USD

The runner-up’s paycheck has also seen a substantial bump, ensuring that players who make deep runs are better rewarded for their efforts.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley praised the increase, calling it a major step toward making professional tennis more sustainable.

The 2026 prize pool also puts the Australian Open ahead of its European rivals. This year’s payout surpasses Wimbledon’s £53.5 million ($72.2 million USD) and the French Open’s €56.35 million ($66.12 million USD) from 2025. Notably, players will receive 16% of tournament revenue, matching last year’s US Open and comfortably exceeding Wimbledon’s 13%.

When and where is the 2026 women’s final schedule & venue?

The 2026 Australian Open women’s final featuring Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina is set to take place on Saturday, January 31. Tennis fans around the world will need to set their alarms early, with the championship match scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET, which corresponds to 6:30 p.m. local time in Australia.

The highly anticipated showdown will be staged at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, located inside Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. As the centerpiece court of the Australian Open, Rod Laver Arena has hosted countless historic Grand Slam moments, and it will once again provide the perfect backdrop for a blockbuster women’s final between two of the most powerful players on the WTA Tour.

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 women’s final live?

Tennis fans won’t have trouble catching the Australian Open 2026 women’s final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, with multiple broadcast and streaming options available.

TV Broadcasters:

ESPN – The primary broadcaster showing the women’s championship match live.

Tennis Channel – Providing additional coverage and analysis around the final.

Live Streaming Platforms:

ESPN App – Streams the match live with a valid TV subscription.

Fubo – Live TV streaming service carrying ESPN and Tennis Channel coverage.

With early-morning start times in the U.S., streaming platforms offer a flexible way for fans to follow every point of this blockbuster Australian Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

What to expect from the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina matchup?

Three years after Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open final, the two powerhouses will collide once again on Rod Laver Arena, with both players arriving in arguably the best form of their careers. Despite the history, Sabalenka has made it clear she is treating this clash as a clean slate, insisting both players are “much stronger mentally and physically” than they were back then. Given this is Sabalenka’s fourth consecutive Australian Open final, experience may count… but so will execution.

From a stylistic standpoint, this final is a dream matchup. Both Sabalenka and Rybakina are elite first-strike tennis players, capable of ending points in just a few shots. Sabalenka thrives on pace, using her heavier forehand and relentless aggression to bully opponents, as seen in her commanding semifinal win over Elina Svitolina. The world No. 1 has also worked hard to add variety to her game, mixing net approaches and touch to avoid becoming predictable against Rybakina’s flat, penetrating groundstrokes.

Rybakina, on the other hand, brings a more clinical brand of power. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has been ice-cold throughout the tournament, dismissing Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula without dropping a set. Her serve has been a major weapon, winning 86% of her service games and firing 41 aces, the most in the women’s draw. When Rybakina wins the first set, she rarely lets go, boasting a 23-match winning streak in such scenarios.

Statistically, the rivalry is finely balanced. Sabalenka leads the overall head-to-head 8–6, but Rybakina holds a 6–5 edge on hard courts and won their most recent meeting at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh. They’ve split their last six encounters, underlining how narrow the margins are between them.

Ultimately, the final may come down to a few key questions: Who protects their second serve better? Who strikes first with the forehand in neutral rallies? And who handles the pressure when the lights are brightest? Sabalenka’s added experience in big matches and her heavier forehand could give her a slight edge, but if Rybakina stays aggressive and composed, this contest has all the makings of a classic.