Australian Open Viewers Lash Out at ESPN After Coverage Sparks Major Backlash: “Absolute Joke”

Tennis may sit behind football on ESPN’s priority list, yet the network has often delivered polished, compelling coverage when it commits, especially at the Australian Open, which tipped off today. Fans tuned in eager for marquee opening-day clashes, only to be jolted by a steep price hike. The excitement quickly curdled into discontent, as viewers voiced sharp frustration over broadcast costs overshadowing the on-court spectacle.

In the US, the AO is being shown nationally on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the tournament. Fans can also stream matches live through ESPN Unlimited, ESPN+ and Fubo. On paper, the coverage looks broad and accessible. In reality, many viewers found the setup confusing and frustrating on opening day.

ESPN Unlimited was launched last year during a dispute with YouTube TV. At the time, many sports fans were searching for a new platform to watch ESPN content. This included major properties like Monday Night Football. The service was positioned as a long-term solution for cord-cutters.

With its official rollout, ESPN Unlimited became the network’s direct-to-consumer platform. It was designed to house live sports, studio shows, original programming, and more. ESPN framed it as a major step in expanding its brand. The goal was to place everything under one digital roof.

ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year as a standalone service. Bundles with Disney+ and Hulu are also available. These cost around $35.99 per month with ads or $44.99 per month for premium access.

A cheaper option, ESPN Select, offers ESPN+ content for $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year. However, it does not include live ESPN channels. ESPN Unlimited is also included with select Samsung TV purchases.

Problems surfaced when fans logged into ESPN+ to watch the Australian Open. Many realized ESPN+ alone was no longer enough, as access now required ESPN Unlimited. The added cost sparked widespread frustration. Complaints poured in on the opening day of the tournament.

