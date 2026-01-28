Australian Open Wearables Ban Triggers WHOOP CEO’s Unusual Move for Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka & Others

The Australian Open’s standoff with fitness-tracking giant WHOOP is flaring up again. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Aryna Sabalenka were told to remove wrist-worn WHOOP devices during matches. As backlash intensified, the controversy escalated when WHOOP’s CEO responded by sending sensor-embedded undergarments, reigniting debate at the Happy Slam.
WHOOP chief executive and founder Will Ahmed addressed the controversy on social media. He announced plans to send special undergarments to top tennis players to conceal WHOOP devices during matches.
“We are here at WHOOP headquarters in the wake of an enormous scandal with the Australian Open,” Ahmed said in a video shared online.
He explained the core of the dispute in clear terms: “The Australian Open has come out saying that the world’s best tennis players cannot wear their WHOOP during matches. This is in direct contradiction to we’ve done with the International Tennis Federation that says that WHOOP can be worn in matches, and it’s safe to do so.”
UPDATE: We are overnighting our Whoop Body collection to all the tennis players at the Australian Open. The sensor can be worn discreetly and effectively in our new undergarments. It’s going to take a strip search to keep @whoop off the court!!! pic.twitter.com/PZb6bzly1X
— Will Ahmed (@willahmed) January 28, 2026
Ahmed then outlined WHOOP’s response to the ban: “We are going to be shipping out our WHOOP body apparel. WHOOP’s, not just on your wrist, but in your undergarments.”
He confirmed the plan involved discreet alternatives for players.
He added further details on the shipment: “We will be shipping boxers, bras, and underwear to the world’s best tennis players at the Australian Open, and that will allow them to be wearing these garments in matches, should they so choose.”
“Ultimately, we’re here to protect the players’ interests and their right to understand their health and performance,” he said.
His comments framed the issue as one of athlete rights rather than technology alone.
The controversy escalated when Aryna Sabalenka was asked to remove her WHOOP device before her first-round match. The incident raised immediate questions among players and fans watching closely.
On the men’s side, the issue surfaced during a fourth-round match on Rod Laver Arena. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was advised to remove a WHOOP band hidden under his sweatband while facing Tommy Paul. A day later, Jannik Sinner received the same instruction before his match against Luciano Darderi.
Ahmed also criticized the ruling directly on social media. “Ridiculous. WHOOP is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk,” he wrote on X. “Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids.”
With alternative options now available to track their health data, players have continued to speak out when the issue has resurfaced.
Aryna Sabalenka reveals the truth behind the WHOOP band controversy
Launched in 2015, WHOOP is a low-profile fitness tracker built for constant use. It is waterproof and designed to be worn 24/7. Many professional athletes rely on it daily to support training, recovery, and long-term health monitoring.
All WHOOP models, including 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, and MG, are approved by the International Tennis Federation. They are cleared for in-match use under ITF rules, as long as haptic feedback is turned off.
Despite this approval, confusion emerged at the Australian Open. After Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iva Jovic to reach the Australian Open 2026 semifinals, she was asked about the controversy surrounding the device.
“The reason why I was wearing that on court was because we received the email that WHOOP got approval from the ITF to wear this device,” she said.
Sabalenka made it clear that the decision was based on official communication. However, there has been a shift since then.
“Wearables are currently not permitted at Grand Slams,” the governing body said. “The Australian Open is involved in ongoing discussions on how this situation could change.”
“I didn’t know that Grand Slams didn’t come to a conclusion, and I don’t understand why, because the whole year we are wearing on WTA tournaments, all of the tournaments I play, we wear WHOOP. It’s just for tracking my health,” added Sabalenka.
Jannik Sinner also addressed the issue after beating fellow Italian Luciano Darderi.
“The umpire asked me straight away if this was a tracker. I said: ‘Yes’, he said: ’Remove’. It’s fine,” Sinner said.
With new gear now being shipped from WHOOP headquarters, attention turns to the Australian Open. Fans and players are watching closely to see whether the devices will be allowed or if the controversy will deepen.
