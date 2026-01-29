Australian Open Withdraws Major Grand Slam Rule For Aryna Sabalenka & Svitolina Due To Crowd Behavior

The post-match handshake is one of those unwritten rules of tennis, no matter the result. But this time, that tradition is being put on hold. As Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina prepared to face off in the semifinals at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, tournament officials stepped in with an announcement aimed at preventing booing before the match even began.

The long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russia has now reached the tennis court. “At the end of the match, there will be no handshake between the players. We appreciate your respect,” the event’s emcee told the crowd.

For anyone who missed it, Russian and Belarusian players have been competing as neutral athletes since 2022. Ukrainian players, meanwhile, have generally chosen not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents since the war began.

While Sabalenka has said she doesn’t mind shaking hands, her Ukrainian opponent feels differently and did have something to say.

Elina Svitolina, who is still chasing her first-ever Grand Slam final, has long been outspoken about the war. Over the years, she has made it clear that she will not meet Russian or Belarusian players at the net for a post-match handshake, and she has shown no intention of changing that stance.

She previously explained her position after her 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Russia’s Anna Blinkova in Paris in 2023. “They [Ukraine] were against shaking the hands because they’re not sharing the same values, obviously, and what the Russians are doing to our country,” Svitolina said at the time.

Before their match, both players did pose for photos individually with the child mascot who was on court for the coin toss. However, they avoided taking pictures together.

This is a developing story…

