Australian Open: WTA Star Breaks Down, Says She “Kicked and Screamed for an Hour” After Withdrawal

After a bruising 2024 that left her outside the world’s top 150, British No.3 Francesca Jones even contemplated retirement if progress stalled. Instead, she turned 2025 into the finest season of her career. Yet heartbreak struck in Melbourne, where physical struggles overwhelmed her against Polish qualifier Linda Klimovicova, forcing Jones to retire in tears midway through her Australian Open opener.

Jones, the world No.71, was visibly distressed throughout the contest. Her Australian Open ended painfully on Court 15 as her body failed her once again.

The opening set set the tone. Jones was broken twice and lost 6-2. At the end of the set, she received treatment for a leg issue. Despite the concern, she chose to continue and returned for the second set.

Her struggles only deepened in set two. Jones looked exhausted and defeated. As she reached for her towel, she told her team that her thigh was bothering her. The movement and intensity clearly took a toll.

Imago Francesca Jones of Great Britain during a medical timeout Australian Open tennis tournament, Day Two, Melbourne Park, Australia – 19 Jan 2026Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria VIC Australia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xRachelxBach/Shutterstockx 16303002s

The 25-year-old received more treatment at the first changeover and considered retiring. She tried to push through but needed the physio again soon after. Lying on the court, she could be heard audibly sobbing. Eventually, she made the difficult decision to stop. Klimovicova was emotional as Jones walked off.

She required medical attention several times during the match. The match ended with Klimovicova leading 6-2, 3-2. Jones later described the moment as being left “kicking and screaming” after injury derailed her campaign.

Jones had already endured a tough lead-up to Melbourne. She retired in the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland. That week included her biggest career win over Emma Navarro. It also followed her first main-draw Grand Slam appearance.

Later, she became emotional and said, “It kills me that it’s here, because this Slam, I absolutely adore. It was my first main-draw slam I ever played. It’s now my first direct entry. I love being here. I love Australia. I love Melbourne. I’ve got a lot of friends here. My parents came out this time. It hurts a lot.”

Her preparation was further disrupted in Hobart. Jones withdrew from last week’s Hobart International. Ahead of the AO, she explained her situation clearly. “Having to pull out of Hobart this week, obviously, I need to rebuild a little bit coming into this event,” she said.

Jones’ journey in tennis has never been straightforward. She was born with a rare genetic condition. She has three fingers and a thumb on each hand.

She also has three toes on her right foot and four on her left. Doctors once told her to forget about playing tennis professionally.

Instead, Jones chose a different path. She left Bradford at the age of 10. She moved to Barcelona to chase her dream. There, she joined the renowned Sanchez Academy. The move was bold and life-changing.

Injuries, however, continued to test her resolve. Jones barely played in 2022 and 2023 due to repeated setbacks. Now, her retirement in Melbourne added to a growing list of withdrawals.

And as day two unfolded, the Australian Open was rocked by a series of unexpected exits.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was forced to retire after suffering from cramp

Along with Francesca Jones, seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was forced to retire during his first-round match on Monday. The Canadian struggled badly with cramp issues. Portugal’s Nuno Borges led 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 when Auger-Aliassime could no longer continue.

Auger-Aliassime arrived in Melbourne with high expectations. He reached the semi-finals of last year’s US Open. He hoped to carry that momentum into the 2026 major season. Instead, his campaign unraveled as physical issues took over.

Problems began early in the third set. Auger-Aliassime started cramping in his upper left leg. He called a medical timeout late in the set. He received further treatment before the fourth set. After playing just two points, he made the decision to retire.

He later explained the situation clearly. “I’m okay, but I just started cramping at the start of the third set,” Auger-Aliassime said. “It became very difficult to be competitive at this level. I tried for a set, but yeah, wasn’t possible today.”

Drama also unfolded at the ANZ Arena. Fellow Canadian qualifier Marina Stakusic faced Aussie wildcard Priscilla Hon. Stakusic dominated early and won the first set 6-1. After losing the second set, she required medical treatment.

The third set became chaotic and emotional. Hon also called the physio and lost a 3-0 lead to level at 3-3. Stakusic began cramping badly. She lay on the court as the umpire, and physios rushed over. Hon crossed the net to help her opponent.

Stakusic tried to continue but could barely move. She was broken to trail 3-5. Grabbing her left thigh, she collapsed again.

The umpire announced Hon had advanced 1-6 6-4 5-3 ret. Stakusic was in tears as a wheelchair helped her off.

And as the Australian Open continues, the growing list of withdrawals is raising concern.