Australian United Cup Hit by Late Scare as Top Player Falls Ill on Eve of Event

19-year-old Maya Joint, coming off a breakout WTA season with two titles and a top-32 ranking, joins Australia’s United Cup squad. Her arrival brings hope of a new star to match the impact of Ashleigh Barty and Alex de Minaur. However, illness now threatens to sideline Joint, potentially forcing her to watch her country’s opening tie from the stands.

Australia was set to begin its United Cup campaign on January 3 against Norway. The tie will feature three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud, making it an intriguing matchup.

For Australia, Maya Joint was the standout favourite in her match against world number 532, Malene Helgo. Expectations were high given her recent breakthrough on the WTA Tour.

However, Joint was ordered to rest on Friday ahead of the opening tie. Team captain Lleyton Hewitt expressed hope for a quick recovery.

“I haven’t spoken to her because she’s resting, so [she’s] just trying to get as much sleep and rest as possible today,” Hewitt told reporters in Sydney on Friday. “Hopefully it’s only a 24-hour thing, and she can bounce back tomorrow.”

Hewitt stressed that Joint’s on-court ability was not in question. His focus was on ensuring she could compete at full energy for her country.

“Confidence-wise, I don’t think myself or her team are too worried about how she’s hitting the ball and moving and playing at the moment,” Hewitt said. “We’re just trying to give her the best chance of having 100 per cent energy when she goes out there to play. Fingers crossed she gets the chance. If not, then we’ll re-evaluate.”

If Joint misses the opening tie, Australia would still want her to debut in front of a home crowd. Should she be unwell, world number 164 Maddison Inglis is set to replace her against Helgo.

Australia will have more time before their second group stage match against the Czech Republic. Joint’s skill will be crucial against two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova, who remains a tricky opponent despite slipping down the rankings.

Alex de Minaur will follow with a match against the talented Jakub Mensik. If the singles matches are tied, a mixed doubles tie could decide the outcome. Storm Hunter, former world number one, is available for doubles as she works to return after rupturing her Achilles tendon in 2024.

And perhaps, Joint’s recent rise has not gone unnoticed by her teammates. Even de Minaur praised her progress, highlighting the excitement around her breakthrough season and the potential impact she could have on Australia’s United Cup campaign.

Alex de Minaur praised Maya Joint’s rise in the WTA rankings

In her first full season on the WTA Tour, Maya Joint exceeded all expectations. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 32 and became the Australian No. 1.

Joint also played in the main draw at all four Grand Slams. She won two WTA 250 singles titles in Rabat and Eastbourne as well. These achievements propelled the 19-year-old well beyond her initial goals.

Joint’s rapid rise began after a major decision in 2023. She relocated from outside Detroit, Michigan, to Brisbane, Australia. She had only visited Australia once as a baby, making the move feel like her true first time Down Under.

Even Alex de Minaur noticed her progress.

“Over the last year, I was able to watch her unbelievable rise in the rankings. She’s a great person, she’s playing some incredible tennis. I’m excited to share the court with her,” he said.

Joint is already looking forward to 2026.

“I definitely didn’t expect to end up this high in the rankings,” she told WTA from Brisbane. “It’s definitely a pleasant surprise. Just the way that my season was going, I was playing some really good tennis and just having consistently good results on all surfaces. I definitely didn’t think I was going to get to 32. Didn’t think I would end the season as the No. 1 Aussie, that’s for sure.”

For now, Joint is sidelined due to illness. All eyes are on the rest of the Australian team. However, if she recovers in time, her presence will be a huge boost, helping the team thrive on home soil.