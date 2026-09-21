“Avoid Relapses”- Jannik Sinner Tipped to Skip Asian Swing as Tennis Bigwig Reveals His Priorities

The last time Jannik Sinner was on a court, the Italian was hoisting the Wimbledon trophy above his head on July 12. It has been over two months since the World No. 1 played a match, with fans eagerly awaiting his return during the upcoming Asian swing. However, former ATP Pro Stefano Pescosolido suggested a longer layoff for the five-time Major champion, taking into account fitness concerns and the weather conditions in Asia.

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“I think he’s a little more careful from a physical standpoint. He wants to avoid relapses,” said Pescosolido in an interview on Tuttosport. “The Slams are his main goal, and I imagine he wants to be at his best next year to try to win as many as possible. There are two options: Beijing and Shanghai, or starting with the indoor tournaments.”

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“Last year, at the ATP 1000 tournament in China, the conditions were difficult and he withdrew due to cramps. He could skip the Asian trip and return from Vienna, to be ready for the ATP Finals, in order to best plan for the following year.”

Sinner’s struggles in the heat are well-documented, as the Italian has wilted under the sun at the Australian Open over the last two years and at some European competitions. However, his most spectacular breakdown came in Roland Garros this year, where the World No.1 suffered a shock second-round loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo despite being one game away from victory. The Italian suffered from full-blown cramps and had a complete shutdown of energy in his body, not able to put up much resistance.

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Even if the conditions were brutal for the Italian, it was not unnoticed that the World No.1 had played all five Masters 1000 events in the build-up to Paris. While Sinner swept up the titles, the collective fatigue also played its part in his breakdown during the French Open match.

Pescosolido is not wrong to point out the similar difficulties Sinner will face during the Asian events, where conditions will be hot and humid. Not to forget, Sinner struggled in humid conditions at the Shanghai Masters last year, retiring in his match against Tallon Griekspoor, even though it was a night-session match. However, skipping the Asian events will be a difficult choice to make for Sinner, who has won two titles in Beijing and one in Shanghai in his career.

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Making his comeback directly on the indoor hard courts will be a benefit for the Italian, as there is no danger of facing the heat while playing indoors. The Italian has a tremendous record on indoor courts, winning ten titles from twelve finals. He is a two-time champion in Vienna, and if Pescosolido is right, that will prove a nice launchpad for the World No.1’s comeback.

While Sinner has already qualified for the ATP Finals this year, skipping the Asian swing might put his World No.1 ranking under further threat.

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Skipping the Asian Events Will Put Jannik Sinner’s No.1 Ranking Under Further Threat

With the ATP Finals set to be held in Turin, it is understandable that Sinner might prioritize that event, as the Italian would not want to miss playing in front of his home crowd. However, if he decides to skip the Asian events, that would give Alexander Zverev an added opportunity to clinch the No. 1 ranking.

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Sinner is the defending champion in Beijing, and should he choose not to play, the gap to Zverev would be reduced by 500 points, even if the German decides not to play. Zverev did not have a great Asian swing last year and has few points to defend. Given the form he is in after winning two Majors this year, he can reduce the gap further to Sinner by making a deep run in Shanghai.

This will put Sinner under pressure in the indoor season, as the Italian has a lot of points to defend from his title runs in Vienna, Bercy, and at the ATP Finals last year. However, Zverev, too, reached the final in Vienna and the semifinals at the Paris Masters last year, and will have his share of defending to do.

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Zverev will be motivated to take the No.1 ranking from Sinner, given the player himself has been cautious about hyping his Grand Slam wins this year in the absence of Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. However, if the Italian skips some upcoming events, that opens the door for the German to finish the year as the best player in the world.