“Awful”- Aryna Sabalenka Put on the Spot by Roger Federer Question in Berlin Draws Fans Fury

Aryna Sabalenka‘s return to Berlin on Wednesday quickly turned awkward. After defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova she faced a series of questions on Roger Federer’s quotes during the on-court interview, threw her off guard. Although Sabalenka handled the question tactfully, tennis fans were left furious with the interaction.

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The interviewer opened by asking how often Sabalenka wakes up thinking she is world No. 1 to which Sabalenka replied, “Never. I think if I would wake up like that I wouldn’t be world number one for so many weeks.” However, the interviewer mentioned that Roger Federer apparently told him “there is number one and then there is everyone else” and asked Sabalenka if she agreed.

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“I don’t know. I don’t think he said that,” replied Sabalenka, appearing uncomfortable with the question.

The interviewer insisted he did, before Sabalenka offered a more diplomatic response, saying every match is a battle regardless of ranking and that she would not quite agree with the sentiment. However, she acknowledged it was perhaps the mentality she should have. As the exchange went on, the crowd grew uncomfortable watching. The interviewer went back to Federer again and quoted him as saying he enjoys being the favorite, and Sabalenka found her rhythm.

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“You really came up here with a very tough question I have to say. Well for me I like to be the one that everyone is chasing. I like to have that target on my back. I love tough challenges and being the favourite means that you have that target on your back. Bring it on, I’m ready,” she concluded.

The interview drew an immediate reaction online, and they were almost unanimously on Sabalenka’s side. The consensus was not that the questions were probing. It was that they were trying to manufacture a moment that would never come. While Sabalenka is known for her blunt comments and answers that sometime spew controversies, this was clearly not that moment.

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The Berlin win, her first since the crushing defeat in the quarterfinal of the French Open, improved her 2026 record to 32-4, and the last thing the viewing public wanted to see after thatwas a reporter attempting to trip her up on her way off court.

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Fans fume at interviewer as Aryna Sabalenka handles questions with composure

One viewer captured the mood of the majority immediately and wrote, “That reporter is really trying to make her look arrogant. Good for her not to take the bait.” It was not only the line of questioning, but the purpose behind it, and the feeling that the interview was planned for a clip as opposed to a conversation. Also, the lack of concrete evidence that the 20-time Grand Slam champion actually utterewd those words renders the entire line of questioning suspect.

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Imago Jun 3, 2026; Paris, France; Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match against Diana Shnaider on day 11 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

A second fan was equally blunt, “Silly questions from the interviewer. She actually handled it well.” The comment was brief, but the message came across loud and clear. Despite her public discussions of mental fragility and her anxieties about relapsing, Sabalenka was pressured to project arrogance. She declined.

A third reaction focused on the atmosphere in the room itself, “What kind of questions were those? Even the crowds seemed to find his questions awkward. It’s as if he was looking for her to make a faux pas.” The crowd’s visible discomfort during the exchange was noted by multiple viewers, adding a dimension beyond the social media thread. This was not just an online opinion. It was visible in real time.

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Two more reactions went straight to the interviewer without any softening. “This interviewer was terrible. Not gonna lie,” wrote one, while another called it simply, “Awful awful interviewer. Super uncomfortable.” The repetition in that final comment was not accidental.

Sabalenka faces Nikola Bartunkova in the quarterfinals of Berlin, a 20-year-old Czech ranked 62nd in the world who has already beaten Diana Shnaider and Elise Mertens this week.