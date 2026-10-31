Ball Boy Carried off Court on Stretcher After Mid-Match Collapse During Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino

The rally had not even finished when the umpire cut it off. A ball boy fell behind Daniil Medvedev in Vienna on Friday, collapsed, and was immediately carried off on a stretcher. It happened early in the Russian’s quarterfinal against Adrian Mannarino at the Erste Bank Open.

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The third seed had broken in a long opening game and was ahead 2-0, with Mannarino serving at 40-30, when chair umpire Manuel Messina saw the boy collapse and stopped the point.

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“Wait, stop,” he told the players. Medvedev walked straight to the back of the court, Mannarino followed, and two other ball kids were already there. Someone fetched a bottle of water, Messina climbed down and stayed beside the boy while the tournament doctor and medical staff worked, and he helped lift him onto the stretcher. The crowd applauded as he was wheeled off.

No official cause has been given. Meanwhile, co-commentator Lucie Ahl reported on-air that it seemed like a faint, and reports later suggested the boy was recovering well. It is difficult to explain because of the setting.

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Imago Vienna 30.10.2026. Tenis ERSTE BANK OPEN ATP, Tennis Herren 500 Tennis ERSTE BANK OPEN ATP 500 Nz Daniil Medvedev Fot. Kacper Staniec /NEWSPIX.PL — newspix.pl PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxPOL

The Wiener Stadthalle is an indoor arena, and this is the end of October in Austria, so the heat that has felled ball kids at summer events is not an obvious culprit here. Ball kids are also required to stand motionless for long periods of time at the back of the court, a form of physical strain. Play resumed after about five minutes, with the game point replayed, and both players got on with it.

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At the Australian Open in January, a ball girl began to wobble and stumbled backwards near the umpire’s chair during Zeynep Sonmez’s first-round win over Ekaterina Alexandrova. The Turkish qualifier’s hand was raised to halt play, and she ran across, wrapped her arm around her waist, and led her to the shade before medical personnel intervened.

Play was held for about seven minutes, and the girl did not come back for the rest of the match. That incident took place under the scorching heat of Melbourne, and therefore the cause was easy to name, unlike what happened on Friday.

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This was the second disconcerting health moment in Mannarino’s last two games at this tournament. In the round of 16, Jakub Mensik fell heavily and hit his head on the court, needing treatment before Mannarino closed out a 6-4, 7-5 win. The 38-year-old Frenchman has had a strange week in Vienna, and Friday gave him another one. The stoppage was the sole thing that broke up an afternoon that Medvedev had spent a year building up toward.

What Medvedev’s Vienna win unlocked?

Medvedev powered through to the end for the victory, 6-2, 6-3, and the win extended past the semifinals. It confirmed his spot at Turin’s Nitto ATP Finals starting on November 15. That is his seventh qualification in eight years, the exception being last season, when he could not find the ranking points to get there. Missing the qualification was a significant marker of the level that was dropped. But this year, the form has been building for weeks for the 2021 US Open champion.

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Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 30: Daniil Medvedev Vs Hugo Gaston during day 6 of the 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x Copyright: xIMAGO/MediaPunchx

Medvedev has won 19 of his last 21 matches. He came into Vienna after winning his first successful title defence in Almaty. The Mannarino win was his fifth consecutive semifinal and the 72nd of his career.

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The former world No. 1 is 52-18 in 2026 with four titles, at Brisbane, Dubai, Hangzhou and Almaty, plus a run to the Indian Wells final and semifinals in Rome and Shanghai. The Grand Slams were the weak point, with fourth-round exits in Melbourne and New York, a straight-sets third-round loss in London and then a first-round defeat at Roland Garros, but the rest of the season made up for it. Now he faces Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the Vienna final – a year ago, this matchup would be one-sided.

The Spaniard leads the head-to-head 6-3, but Medvedev has the most recent word. He beat the world No. 3, 6-3, 7-6, in the Indian Wells semifinals in March before losing the final to Jannik Sinner.

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Most of their meetings have been at the business end of big events, such as Wimbledon semifinals in 2023 and 2024, and the US Open semifinal won by Medvedev in 2023.

Saturday will see the second seed take on the third seed, and Alcaraz is just in Vienna on a wild card because the Six Kings Slam was postponed to December. Medvedev beating Alcaraz would give his comeback a headline, with an ATP Finals qualification to go hand in hand.