Ball Kid Comes to Jasmine Paolini’s Rescue After Unexpected Interruption During Australian Open Clash

For Jasmine Paolini, the 2026 Australian Open is serving as her first tournament in the new season. Following a disappointing 2025 WTA Finals, she was locked in for the Grand Slam challenge, and her early victories prove it. The Italian defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in the first round and went on to defeat Magdalena Fręch in the second round 6-2, 6-3. However, during this second-round match, Paolini came across something really unexpected.

As seen on the Australian Open’s YouTube channel, with a 5-1 lead in the first set and a crucial point at 40-40 on her serve, the Italian’s focus was suddenly broken. A small insect had wandered onto her side of the court. It settled right behind her service box. Paolini, however, wasn’t concerned but amused as the play paused for a bit.

During this time, the Italian tried to make the bug move away with her racquet, but she wasn’t able to do it. So, since the bug refused to budge, this is where the ball kid came to the rescue. They simply sprinted towards it and picked the bug up with their hands and moved it away from the court, carrying it safely towards the sidelines. The reaction of the Melbourne crowd?

Well, watching the ball kid’s kind gesture towards the bug, they were amused by how easily the situation was managed, rather than making any abrupt or inhumane decisions. However, this isn’t the only moment that Paolini has had at the current edition of the Australian Open with the ball kids.

Happy Slam vibes™ with Jasmine Paolini and the largest ever ballkid squad

ballkid squad

So, the Italian has pushed herself to the third round at the Australian Open, and who will she face next?

Jasmine Paolini’s next challenger at the Australian Open

Following her straight set victories over Sasnovich and Fręch at Melbourne Park, Jasmine Paolini will be facing America’s Iva Jovic. And this tennis star isn’t someone new; the Italian has come across her in the past, especially in the last season.

In 2025, Paolini faced Jovic two times. The first one was at Indian Wells, where the Italian secured a hard-fought victory in three sets, 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3. However, in their second-ever match-up, which was at the prestigious US Open, Paolini secured another victory, but it was with ease, as the Italian dominated the American at her home turf 6-3, 6-3. And now, she just has to carry on the same momentum at the Australian Open.

So, coming to a highly-anticipated 2026 season, she described her feelings after her first round victory, saying, “I said to myself, ‘you haven’t smiled since you got up’. Smile a little bit because if not, you step on the court and you play bad. For me, it’s important to enjoy my tennis, enjoy being on court, so sometimes I force myself to smile more.” And carrying this particular mindset, she would look forward to sailing past this round and securing herself for a better Slam run.