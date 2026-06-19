BBC Adds Agassi, Navratilova, McEnroe to Wimbledon Coverage as Veteran Commentator Departs After 23 Years

The BBC is gearing up for a state-of-the-art commentary panel at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, featuring three Grand Slam champions — including a fan favorite from last year. The overhauled panel will aim to deliver on the promise, while bidding farewell to a 23-year veteran, signaling a dramatic shift in how Wimbledon will sound.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Together, they join an outstanding BBC Wimbledon team featuring Clare Balding CBE and Isa Guha MBE, who will lead the daily TV coverage across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer, as well as John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Pat Cash, Tim Henman OBE, Annabel Croft, and Kyle Edmund,” the announcement stated. “This will also mark Andrew Castle’s last Wimbledon on the BBC team after over 20 years on commentary duties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The likes of Andre Agassi, Martina Navratilova, and John McEnroe will be the mainstays of the team. Agassi made his debut last year and has been a huge hit with audiences, especially after his stints with TNT at Roland Garros last month. The American offered insightful commentary and provided technical breakdowns of individual player shots.

However, amid new arrivals, the team will say goodbye to Andrew Castle, who has been part of the BBC’s coverage for over two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a hell of a journey,” Castle told The Times. “I can’t say I have enjoyed every minute because there have been moments of pressure and controversy, but it has been a huge privilege.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A staple voice in the booth, the veteran commentator has often come under fire from fans, especially last year, when he kept interrupting as Agassi was breaking down the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. While Agassi’s approach was more focused on the match, Castle kept interjecting with comments about the Royal Box attendees.

Another incident involved the former British No. 1 repeatedly mispronouncing the name of American footballer, Trinity Rodman, during last year’s coverage. The Olympic gold medalist was in attendance as her partner Ben Shelton took to the court. After facing backlash, including from Rodman, the BBC commentator apologized for his mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suffice to say, a commentary career spanning over 23 years is bound to be marked by some controversies, and Andrew Castle’s tenure at Wimbledon was no exception. His departure also signals a shift into modern sports coverage for the BBC.

The new panel will also pair two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray with Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard and returning voice Laura Robson. Incorporating digital innovation, audiences will get a deeper analysis, featuring extensive data crunching. This will be facilitated by SIGNALS, a built-in AI system within the BBC coverage, that provides live stats to the audience in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where someone like Jamie Murray will come in handy, interpreting and breaking down the numbers for people listening at home. In contrast, Bouchard is ideal for explaining player perspectives and competitive pressures, especially at Wimbledon.

While Agassi will make a last-minute entry at the event during Finals week, the likes of McEnroe, Billie Jean King, and Navratilova will join Clare Balding and Isa Guha at the BBC Studio for daily coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understandably, the BBC is taking the utmost care to build an expert panel that can provide analysis appreciated by fans who have often expressed their discontent when commentators have let standards slip.

Andrew Castle isn’t the only one to come under fire for his commentary

While Castle has endured fans’ ire throughout his tenure, he is hardly the only one. Grand Slam winner John McEnroe has often faced criticism for his commentary snafus. The former American pro has made a habit of mispronouncing players’ names, often failing to keep up with lower-ranked athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recently concluded French Open, fans poured their frustrations on social media, calling out McEnroe’s commentary slip-ups as he repeatedly mispronounced the names of players like Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli during the men’s singles final. He has also been called out for not doing enough research, notably dismissing Nicolas Jarry as an unknown entity during his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

At the time, the Chilean was ranked 28th and gave his Spanish counterpart a tough time on the court. To add to his troubles, McEnroe was also heard talking during live play.

Wimbledon has undeniably ramped up its game in broadcasting, providing coverage from all courts, hosting podcasts, and using innovative video breakdowns and analysis to bring the game to the audience in a way never seen before. However, at the end of the day, it is the commentators who are at the sharp end of broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organizers will be hoping that the likes of Castle and McEnroe bring their A-game to the commentary panel 10 days from now.