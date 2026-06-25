BBC Dubbed “Licence Mafia” After Securing Wimbledon Rights Until 2033

Just 4 days remain before fans fill the ‘Mecca of Tennis’, with the famous green Centre Court ready to welcome the world’s best players. Yet, even before the SW19 begins, Wimbledon has found itself facing criticism off the court. Despite the BBC’s (British Broadcasting Corporation) new deal to air The Championships for free for another 8 years in the UK, frustrated fans are questioning the fees they still have to pay to tune in.

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The UK-based broadcasters have secured the rights to broadcast SW19 until 2033 after signing a new agreement with the All-England Club recently. The deal guarantees that the grass court Slam will remain free to air for audiences across the UK.

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The current director of BBC Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, also shared the thoughts, adding, “Wimbledon holds a truly special place in the hearts of audiences across the UK, and this new agreement means we can continue our longstanding and deeply valued partnership with the All England Club well into the next decade.”

The 2027 edition of the SW19 will also mark a major milestone. It will be 100 years since the London-based broadcasters first broadcast SW19 back in 1927.

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The BBC also plans to continue its extensive coverage throughout the event, which includes live matches, analysis, interviews, and daily updates. The mobile application and the company’s sports website will once again provide live updates and additional content.

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The latest announcement follows an outstanding year for The Championships on the BBC’s digital services last year. In total, SW19 generated 69.3 million online requests across various BBC sites.

That astonishing number comfortably beat the previous record of 54.3 million three years ago. It also represented a significant increase from the 50.1 million online requests back in the 2024 edition.

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And as soon as the news broke out, many tennis fans welcomed the news, yet not everyone was celebrating the announcement.

Tennis fans criticize the high licence fees for watching Wimbledon coverage in the UK

As soon as the news dropped on X by the BBC’s page, the fans from the UK quickly shared their frustration. One fan wrote, “To be first it’s not free really, you have to pay for your TV subscription for the BBC,” while another added, “Free to air via a huge TV licence 🤣🤣”

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For context, the United Kingdom TV licence fee increased by $7.24 to $237 from April 1st, 2026. Before the latest rise, a TV licence cost $229.76. It had already increased by $6.58 last year and by $13.82 in 2024.

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Those rising costs for watching TV remained a major talking point among the tennis fans. Many felt the latest increase came at the wrong time.

Another netizen reacted by writing, “*free, plus £180 license.” Others continued criticizing the broadcaster over the growing licence fee, adding, “Presumably, as long as you pay the £180 TV Licence fee?”

One user even called out the BBC directly, stating, “BBC isn’t free. TV Licence mafia.”

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Despite the current online criticism, SW19 viewership has remained remarkably strong for the BBC. In 2022 alone, when Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final, the tournament attracted around 53.8 million viewers.

That year’s final proved especially popular, drawing 2.6 million viewers on its own throughout the broadcasting sites and social media platforms. With this year’s audience also expected to grow, another fan aimed the higher licence charges, writing, “Free-to-air, you say?”

While fans continue debating the increasing fees for the TV licence, what do you think about the UK’s TV licence costs? Share your thoughts below!