BBC Parts Ways with Legendary Wimbledon Commentator After 23 Years: “Can’t Say I Have Enjoyed”

Andrew Castle was Great Britain’s No. 1 tennis player in 1986. He even reached the third round of the US Open in 1987. Like many tennis players, Castle had the ambition of staying close to the game, and he managed to do that by becoming a commentator for some reputable broadcasters. He was part of GMTV and even Sky Sports, but for the last 23 years, he has mostly been known as the voice millions of British viewers associate with Wimbledon. That era, however, is coming to an end. Castle, 62, confirmed this week that he was informed two months ago by BBC head of sport Alex Kay-Jelski that this year’s Championships, beginning June 29, will be his last as lead commentator.

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“This year will be my final final, 23 in all over 24 years. They want me to stay on the team, but I will depart with gratitude,” he told The Times in an exclusive interview.

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The BBC offered him a different role within the team, but Castle made clear he would not be taking it.

This comes as part of a wider reorientation at BBC Sport, since Kay-Jelski, a former newspaper chief who became head of the corporation two years ago, is leading what is described internally as a ‘new direction’. The news of the decision was communicated privately to Castle, and he has spoken of it in a calm and measured way, away from any sense of grievance.

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“It’s been a hell of a journey. I can’t say I have enjoyed every minute because there have been moments of pressure and controversy, but it has been a huge privilege,” said Castle. “To be honest, when I got the job 23 years ago, a lot of the more experienced commentators felt that they should have been first in line. Their noses were put out of joint. So, in the wider scheme of things, I am lucky that I had the best gig in sports broadcasting for so long, during the greatest age of men’s tennis.”

In the interview with The Times, Castle was asked about his plans after his final Wimbledon.

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“My wife Sophia and I are building a house, and we’re about to have a third grandchild, so things are good,” said Castle. “I am not sure what will come next professionally, but whatever it is, I’ll embrace it.”

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Castle’s time at the BBC hasn’t been without its ups and downs. He was criticised in the 2025 Wimbledon semi-finals, Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, most notably when he started to talk about celebrities in the Royal Box while Andre Agassi was attempting to break down Fritz’s tactical approach for the third set. Agassi, visibly frustrated, added: “People watching are watching for tennis, not for this.” The exchange went viral immediately, with fans siding emphatically with the American.

It was during the same tournament that Castle made headlines for another reason, calling the USWNT star and Ben Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, “Tiffany” throughout the BBC’s coverage. The mistake received a lot of attention on social media and was mocked.

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In 2022, he was criticized for applauding Nick Kyrgios’s calmness during a press conference, which was a misjudged gesture in the context of Kyrgios’ situation at the time. Despite these incidents, he is ending his tenure as one of the most respected voices in the sport.

Imago The Prince and Princess of Wales Attend Wimbledon 2025, The Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy on Centre Court after Jannik Sinner ITA defeated Carlos Alcaraz ESP in the final at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025. Credit: AELTC/Ryan Jenkinson / Avalon United Kingdom, Wimbledon PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xAELTC/RyanxJenkinsonx/xAvalonx 1021811731

He didn’t take the usual route to the BBC commentary box. Born above a fish and chip shop outside Taunton, Castle climbed to a career-high singles ranking of world No. 80 and doubles of No. 45 in 1988, before retiring from the tour and working in television as a presenter at GMTV, where he was a host of ITV’s Big Breakfast show for 10 years.

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He then joined the BBC, with his first appearance for them being on the golf course opposite the All England Club for GMTV, before eventually being promoted to lead commentary.

No amount of social media vitriol can take away the fact that he has been at the helm of some of the most important moments in British tennis history, such as Andy Murray’s two Wimbledon singles victories in 2013 and 2016.

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There have been several names that have been floated as possible replacements, including Jonathan Overend, Nick Lester, Nick Mullins, and Marcus Buckland. Castle’s departure follows Sue Barker’s announcement of her retirement from the BBC’s lead presenter role after 24 years in 2022.

Castle has been more cautious, but the similarity between the two resignations is not lost on those who have followed the BBC’s tennis coverage closely.

A Legacy that outlasted the criticism

Whatever the verdict on Castle’s style, the scale of his contribution to British tennis broadcasting is difficult to argue with. He was the constant during a span that began with Tim Henman as Britain’s big hope and then witnessed the sport being revolutionized by Murray, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and now a new generation of talent. In recent years, the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage has been subject to a wider critique than just the commentary box.

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The corporation last year shifted the traditional Today at Wimbledon highlights programme on BBC Two from its usual 8 pm or 9 pm timeslot to iPlayer and a repeat late at 11.55 pm for the first week of the Championships, incurring complaints from viewers in rural areas who are dependent on the terrestrial broadcast. It’s the latest and biggest outcome of a discussion that involved the shape of the BBC’s sports output under Kay-Jelski.

When Wimbledon kicks off on June 29, the audience will definitely focus their attention on Castle, as there are just a few more games left for him with the BBC. The competition is going to be thrilling as defending champions Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are back, and the audience for the entirety of the tournament will cherish the voice that has kept them engaged for the last 23 years.