“Be a Man”- Mirra Andreeva Cheekily Confronts Andy Roddick Over Controversial Remarks on Her Coach

Two months ago, Mirra Andreeva lifted her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris, but there was barely any time to celebrate before Wimbledon came calling. After her SW19 run, the teenager finally hit the pause button, taking 11 days away from tennis to recharge with her family before returning to practice. It was during that downtime that Andy Roddick invited her onto the Served Podcast in July. A month later, Roddick admitted he had been slightly worried that the conversation might land him in trouble with Andreeva’s coach, Conchita Martinez.

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Andreeva returned to the Served Podcast for the latest episode, giving Roddick the perfect chance to revisit the moment. The American confessed, “You were nice enough to come on our show a couple of weeks ago, and I was worried that I got myself in trouble because I had mentioned that Conchita Martinez, your coach, kind of likes to throw stuff and yell from time to time.” He then turned to Andreeva with the question he apparently had been waiting to ask: “Am I in trouble with your coach?”

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Andreeva, however, wasn’t about to play referee. The French Open champion responded playfully, essentially leaving Roddick to sort things out with Martinez himself. “I think you may be a little, but yeah, you know, don’t talk to me. You have to talk to her and solve it with her,” said Andreeva. She further added, “Yeah, you have to be a man and talk. Yeah. You know, just go talk to her, solve this issue, and I think everything is going to be okay.”

Roddick joined in on the banter, saying, “I was already sweating, and I just felt it get worse.”

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When Andreeva came on the show as a guest a few weeks ago, Roddick asked her about the coaching partnership she had with Martinez, with the American light-heartedly highlighting the former Spanish pro’s emotional streak on court during her playing days.

“She was listen, she wasn’t as bad as me, but she, you know, she would slam a ball,” said Roddick on his show while talking about Martinez.

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Jokes aside, the partnership Andreeva and Martinez have shared has been pivotal to the Russian’s career and has helped her establish herself as one of the best players on the Tour. The two started their partnership in 2024, and there was an immediate breakthrough for Andreeva, as she reached the semifinals at the French Open, a run that included a win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The partnership soon blossomed, with Andreeva winning her maiden Tour-level title in Iasi in 2024, and the following season she had her breakthrough at the WTA 1000 level, winning titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. The Russian has already won two titles in Adelaide and Linz this year, before her French Open triumph.

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Working with Martinez has helped Andreeva make tactical changes to her game, but the former Wimbledon champion’s main influence has been shaping the champion’s mindset for the Russian, who has often had emotional breakdowns on court.

Martinez Knows How to Bring Out Andreeva’s Best

Back when she came on Roddick’s show, Andreeva talked about her thought process when she thought about teaming up with Martinez. The young Russian had no issue with having a coach with a less trophy-laden resume, but was adamant about having someone who would call out her mistakes rather than hype her up when she played well.

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Last month on Served, the young Russian star confessed, “If I’m not moving my legs, you know, my coach is gonna say, ‘You’re not moving your legs, like move your a**, and just do something.'”

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One would argue that Martinez understood the brief and then some, as she has taken some concrete steps in helping Andreeva deal with her most important vulnerability, which is her emotions on court. Martinez helped Andreeva start the habit of keeping a notebook with her during matches, which would help her take tactical notes and channel her emotions during tough matches.

Andreeva finds it especially valuable to have a coach who has lived through many of the same emotional and sporting highs and lows herself. “She’s been there every single stage of her career. So I think that, for me, it’s just super special that, you know, she’s there for me, and she understands it,” said Andreeva.

The French Open win was an excellent example of the Martinez-Andreeva partnership’s success. Heading into Roland Garros, Andreeva was not in a good headspace, having emotional breakdowns in her matches in Indian Wells and Madrid. However, under Martinez’s guidance, Andreeva turned it all around, going on to lift the trophy in Paris.

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Rather than being the strict taskmaster, Martinez has attempted to be a friend to the Russian teenager, as was evident in their hilarious to-and-fro at a press conference following the French Open win.