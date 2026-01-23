“Be Respectful”: Coco Gauff Shuts Down Crowd Comment as She Backs American Rival at Australian Open

Coco Gauff continues to shine at the Australian Open, not just with her racket, but with her character. After cruising through her opening two matches in Melbourne with dominant straight-set wins, the American star faced compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the third round. While Gauff eventually secured a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 comeback victory, the match became memorable for more than just the tennis.

During her on-court interview, Gauff took a stand after a fan heckled Baptiste, calling for respect and sportsmanship. “Hailey’s a great competitor, so to the guy who made that comment. We’re all doing our best out here. I understand you’re trying to root for me, but let’s be respectful. We’re all trying our best.” Gauff earned loud applause from the crowd with her kind gesture.

But what really happened, though? As per multiple eyewitnesses, there was a lady in the stands who was cheering for Baptiste saying, “We believe in you, Hailey.” But then a guy from the crowd yelled, “No one else does.” Hearing this Hailey Baptiste stopped and looked at the chair. Surely it wasn’t a pleasing moment for the youngster, but Gauff’s cheerful words might just have now lifted her spirits.

The moment carried deeper meaning, given Coco Gauff’s earlier emotional reflection on playing Hailey Baptiste. After defeating Olga Danilovic in the second round, the 21-year-old opened up about their shared journey, highlighting the limited representation of Black women in junior tennis during their formative years.

“It makes me a little bit emotional playing Hailey. because growing up, there weren’t really too many Black women and juniors playing. It was only like three or four of us out there, and we had to deal with a lot of the crap that you guys don’t know about. For us to be here on tour today, it really means a lot.

With her poise, empathy, and leadership on full display, Coco Gauff continues to prove why she’s not only one of tennis’ brightest talents, but also one of its most respected voices.