“Become a Champion”- Gael Monfils Dedicates Final Paris Appearance to Daughter Skaï With Symbolic Ode to Elina Svitolina

588 wins, 13 titles, a career-best ranking of 6- all these stats are found quite easily to show what a force of nature Gael Monfils was on the court. However, the Frenchman had an aura that transcended mere numbers and made him a fan favorite, something on full display as the Parisian crowd’s beloved “La Monf” received a hero’s farewell at La Défense Arena during the Paris Masters. Monfils made his last moments on the court memorable, as he paid tributes to the two most special people in his life.

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“She wanted to dedicate this last match to her daddy,” said Monfils on the court as he dedicated the night to his daughter, Skaï. “It was in Paris, on November 3, 2026. As an anecdote, today marks exactly 8 years since I was with your mom, so it’s a very symbolic date for the family. Skaï, your daddy was a tennis player, he loved tennis, he grew up in Paris and had an amazing crowd. I hope with all my heart that you become a champion in whatever you choose, and hopefully one day you can play here in Paris.”

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It is a poignant gesture by Monfils to pay his respects to his relationship with Elina Svitolina after both decided to go their separate ways in mid-October, five years into their marriage. The two were the definition of a power couple in tennis, a relationship that started in 2018, with the couple welcoming their daughter, Skaï, in 2022.

This is not the first time that Monfils has dedicated a meaningful occasion to his daughter. Back in 2023, when the Frenchman won the Stockholm Open, it was his first title after becoming a father. Not forgetting the significance of the moment, the former World No. 6 dedicated the victory to his family.

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“Special week for me with three ladies,” said Monfils after winning in Stockholm in 2023. “My mom, thank you. As always it’s nice to win a title in front of her. My wife Elina. Thank you. The last one my daughter Skaï who’s watching in front of the TV. It’s my first time as a father I’ve won a title. It’s very special.”

Fans would have hoped Monfils would go out with a bang, holding the racket in hand. However, the Frenchman announced his decision to officially retire from the Tour, with the US Open being the last tournament of his career, a decision influenced by the separation, as he himself admitted. While there was no official match, there was no shortage of ceremony to bid the former World No. 6 goodbye in Paris. The likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Giles Simon, Richard Gasquet, and Benoit Paire, all of whom were Monfils’ peers and rivals, were at the ceremony, showing their appreciation for a 22-year-long career.

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While his appreciation from his compatriots was evident on court, the video tribute for Monfils showed his true popularity on the Tour. The Big Three of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal all featured in the montage, with even the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Arthur Fils joining in to show their appreciation for Monfils’ career.

Monfils’ retirement ceremony seemingly marks the end of a long carousel of retirements on the ATP Tour, with the likes of Kei Nishikori, David Goffin, and Stan Wawrinka all bidding farewell to the sport at their respective home events. For Monfils, it was fitting that he got a final moment with his Parisian fans, who have always been the biggest supporters during matches, and the former World No. 6 had some great success while playing in front of his home crowd.

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Gael Monfils Wishes for His Daughter to Shine in Paris

Being a French tennis player, performing well in Paris is always significant, something that Monfils has felt throughout his career. On his way out, the former World No. 6 hoped that his daughter would have her own Parisian experience, should she choose to take up the sport.

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Monfils had a 40-18 win-loss record at the French Open, with a semifinal finish back in 2008, and three more quarterfinal finishes in 2009, 2011, and 2014. He had some of his best career moments at the Paris Masters as well, reaching consecutive finals in 2009 and 2010, including a semifinal win over Roger Federer in 2010, with a raucous Parisian crowd behind him.

Not only Paris, but Monfils played his best when playing in front of his home crowd. The Frenchman reached eleven Tour-level finals in France, winning four of his thirteen career titles in his home country.