“Been Incredibly Intense”- No WTA Finals for Iga Swiatek as Ningbo Withdrawal Sparks Injury Admission

For much of the season, Iga Swiatek seemed to be searching for the rhythm that once came so naturally to her. Things got difficult enough for the Pole to make a major coaching change in hopes of turning her season around. And just when she appeared to be finding her feet again, injury threw another spanner in the works. After pulling out of the Ningbo Open on October 20 with a persistent left thigh injury, Swiatek confirmed that her 2026 season was over. The decision also brings an end to her hopes of reaching the WTA Finals.

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The Pole did not hide how much the past few years have taken out of her. In a post on Instagram, she admitted that the recent stretch had been difficult and that she needed more time to recover. “The past few months, or actually the past couple of years, have been incredibly intense,” Swiatek wrote on Instagram. She added that she needed to “rest and recover.”

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The admission came after weeks of dealing with physical troubles. In fact, she had struggled with the same thigh problem during her Wuhan Open semifinal against compatriot Maja Chwalińska. She lost that match 7–5, 6–1, even after receiving medical treatment. And now, her withdrawal from Ningbo meant she could no longer fight for the last direct qualifying place at the WTA Finals.

Swiatek needed at least a quarterfinal run in Ningbo to keep her hopes alive and challenge Karolina Muchova for the final spot. Her exit ended that route. She will not feature at the season-ending championships after announcing that she was done competing for the year.

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The 25-year-old’s decision also brings a difficult campaign to a close. She finishes 2026 with one title, which came at the Canadian Open in Toronto in August. She did not win a Grand Slam this year and failed to advance beyond the quarterfinals at any of the four majors. Her last major title remains Wimbledon in 2025, and she has slipped to No. 9 in the world rankings.

Still, Swiatek was keen to point out that the year was not without progress. She said she was proud of the work she and her team had done in the second half of the season and felt encouraged by the improvements they had made. The Toronto title offered a bright spot, even if the results at the biggest tournaments fell short of her usual standards.

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“I’m feeling grateful for everything this year has taught me and very much loving what I do,” she wrote. “As always, I’ll come back with passion and motivation to keep improving.”

Her choice to stop now gives her a longer break before the 2027 campaign. Rather than chasing one last result to keep her season alive, Swiatek is prioritizing recovery after an injury that had followed her across tournaments. The WTA Finals will go ahead without her, and the Pole will have to wait until next season for another chance to return to the year-end stage.

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Swiatek’s exit adds to a growing list of late-season withdrawals

Swiatek was not the only notable name to pull out of the final stretch of the WTA calendar. The Ningbo Open and the Japan Open in Osaka have both seen withdrawals as many players deal with physical problems before the season ends.

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Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina both withdrew from Ningbo after securing their places at the WTA Finals. Pegula had already pulled out of Beijing and lost her opening match in Wuhan, while Svitolina exited Wuhan in the quarterfinals against Sonay Kartal. Their situations differed from Swiatek’s: both had already earned their places at the year-end championships and could afford to take a week off.

Anna Kalinskaya was another withdrawal from Ningbo. She retired from her opening match in Beijing before missing Wuhan because of injury. Diane Parry took her place in the main draw, while Leylah Fernandez entered after Pegula’s withdrawal and Anhelina Kalinina replaced Svitolina.

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Osaka also lost several players. Qinwen Zheng withdrew after her title run in Beijing and subsequent exit from Wuhan, while Nikola Bartunkova opted out after reaching the Beijing semifinals. Camila Osorio and Clara Tauson also pulled out after walkovers in Wuhan. Their withdrawals opened places in the Osaka draw for players including Kaitlin Quevedo, Caty McNally, Ashlyn Krueger and Antonia Ruzic.

The late-season exits reflect different circumstances, from injuries to decisions about workload and preparation. Swiatek’s situation stands apart because her withdrawal did more than remove her from one tournament: it ended her direct qualification hopes for the WTA Finals, and her subsequent announcement closed the door on any further competition in 2026.