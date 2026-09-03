Belinda Bencic Avoids Novak Djokovic-Style Punishment After Hitting Spectator at US Open

Belinda Bencic came close to defaulting in her opening-round match against Yulia Putintseva at the US Open, something that Novak Djokovic knows all too well about. The former US Open semifinalist seemed in control of the match, but one lapse in concentration left her frustrated, prompting her to hit the ball into the crowd, prompting her Kazakh opponent to appeal to the chair umpire for a default.

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Bencic was cruising in the match, having won the first set and holding a 2-0 lead in the second. However, Putintseva fought back in the second set and broke the Swiss player’s serve to make it 1-2. Having let go of a decisive lead in the match, Bencic was frustrated, as she hit the spare ball backward. However, instead of hitting the wall, the ball flew into the crowd and hit a spectator.

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This led to a disruption in the match, as Putintseva immediately pointed out the incident to the chair umpire, calling for Bencic’s default. The Swiss immediately raised her hand in apology, and fortunately for her, the spectator in question was not injured. She was not handed a default, but the chair umpire did impose a code violation on the Swiss player. The Kazakh was even heard saying, “But the person that Djokovic hit was also fine.”

The well-documented Novak Djokovic incident at the 2020 US Open saw the Serb hit a ball backward, much like Bencic. But on that occasion, the line judge was hit in the throat, causing her momentary distress on the court, which was cited as the main reason for which the former World No.1 was handed a default.

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Such instances fall within the subjective discretion of the umpire, who must deem the hitting of the ball intentional and even adjudicate whether the spectator in question has sustained a serious injury, two parameters that went in favor of Bencic. These considerations have been used previously as well, in the case of Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon in 2022, when the Greek player struck a ball into the stands. Since the spectator in question missed being hit by the ball, the Greek was handed out a default, even after some intense lobbying from his opponent, Nick Kyrgios.

After much confusion in the match, it was Putintseva who crossed the finish line, handing Bencic, the twelfth seed, a shock loss.

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Belinda Bencic Is Knocked Out of the First Round of the US Open

Bencic started the match strong against Putintseva, getting an early 3-0 lead in the first set. The Kazakh, however, came back in the set, tying it at 4-4, only to lose her serve again in the tenth game, handing the Swiss the opening set at 6-4.

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Bencic seemed to have all the momentum as she broke early in the second set to take a 2-0 lead. Putintseva broke back in the third game, and the ensuing default controversy did not seem to affect Bencic, who held her serve until 5-5. However, the Kazakh maintained the pressure, getting the break in the eleventh game and then closing out the set at 7-5.

The third set was a close contest as well, with both players tied at 3-3. However, this is when Putintseva made the decisive surge, winning the next three games to win the match. Even though the controversy did not seem to affect Bencic’s tennis, the result will be a disappointment to her, given that she is a former semifinalist at Flushing Meadows, and had been in decent form as she reached the quarterfinals in Toronto.

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As for Putintseva, the Kazakh’s matches have often been the center of controversy, especially at the Slams. At the Australian Open this year, she had to fend off a partisan crowd while playing Zeynep Sonmez. However, to her credit, the Kazakh won, after which she mocked the entire crowd, drawing boos from them.

Having beaten Bencic, Putintseva will face yet another Olympic champion in her next round, as she takes on Zheng Qinwen. The Chinese player is gradually building her form at the US Open as she qualified for the main draw and got the better of Kristina Liutova in a three-set battle in the first round.