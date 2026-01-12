Belinda Bencic Breaks Down in Stan Wawrinka’s Arm Despite Defeating Iga Swiatek in Sydney

In Sydney, the script felt like it was perfectly set for Switzerland. Belinda Bencic, fresh off her maternity comeback and rediscovering her top-10 form, stunned the tennis world by taking Iga Swiatek in a gripping three-set battle. Her 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory didn’t just give Switzerland the lead; it sent a jolt through the arena. For a moment, everything pointed toward a fairytale ending. A veteran legend in his final season, a revitalized champion returning to her best, and a nation chasing its first United Cup crown.

But Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz spoiled their party with his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Stan Wawrinka. Then later on in the mixed doubles, Polish duo Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski maintained their 100% record in the tournament, beating Bencic and Jakub Paul 6-4, 6-3 to clinch a 2-1 victory. There was a moment when it seemed that Poland might lose a third consecutive final. But their incredible fightback broke the heart of Bencic and co. She was seen crying in Wawrinka’s arms after this heartbreaking defeat.

It wasn’t a dramatic collapse or a moment of blame; rather, it was the raw release of two athletes who gave everything for the team. The Swiss team bonded deeply over the past weeks, and much of that connection grew from their mutual respect. Belinda Bencic had said earlier in the tournament.

“The team spirit is amazing, and it starts with the captain (Stan Wawrinka). He’s supporting all throughout my match, and then he goes out to play his own match, and then he’s back to support the doubles. It starts with him, but then with all the energy from our bench, it gives us such a spirit to win.”

You could feel that energy throughout the event. Wawrinka cheering loudly from the bench. Belinda Bencic pushing him in practice. Both of them lifting the younger players, believing in each other, and refusing to let fatigue or pressure win.

Bencic has been one of the biggest fans of Wawrinka. Her love and respect for the three-time Grand Slam champion got portrayed when she was once asked if Wawrinka deserved the AO wildcard. “It’s not even a question. I don’t know what they’re waiting for.”

Later, in the press conference after the final, Stan Wawrinka returned the love. Even after losing his singles match, he chose not to focus on himself but on Belinda Bencic. “More than MVP, she has been leading this team from day one. It has been incredible both on and off the court. Thank you for helping us become better tennis players and people.”

To this, Bencic replied, “They mean a lot to me, especially coming from you, because I believe the true champion is you, and we are learning a lot by your side.” Seeing all these beautiful moments, one thing we can surely say: Switzerland didn’t win the trophy, but they won something else… A moment of unity, vulnerability, and mutual respect that touched every fan watching. But what did Bencic say about her own performance in the 2026 United Cup, though?

Belinda Bencic’s honest analysis of her performance at the 2026 United Cup

Belinda Bencic walked into the 2026 United Cup with quiet confidence and walked out of it as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Her run wasn’t just dominant; it was historic. With a flawless 5-0 record in singles and nine overall wins, Bencic became only the fourth player ever to win all her women’s singles matches in a single United Cup edition. Right from the opening match, she looked sharp.

Stan Wawrinka even summed up the vibe of the team, saying, “We are just living in Belinda’s world.” Talking about her performance in this tournament, she fought hard to secure a win against the world number 2. While analyzing her match against Iga Swiatek, Bencic said, “Iga was definitely not kind to me before; it’s always a challenge playing against her, and every time I play her, I look for ways to improve and try to make her life a bit more difficult.” But she stated that she’s super happy to finally get this victory against Swiatek.

With this incredible performance, Belinda Bencic has now again returned to the WTA Top 10. The first time since becoming a mother. By the start of the 2025 season, she was ranked 421 in the world. How amazing it is to see her climb up the ladder slowly and steadily! Speaking on that, she added:

“Of course, a big confidence booster. You start the year, and you’re just trying to get matches in. Obviously, it’s been great playing match after match, but being pushed so much from everyone. Also super happy to be in the top 10 now. It’s been a huge goal, a huge ride after the whole comeback, to come back and prove this to myself, that it’s possible.”

The United Cup story is over, but Belinda Bencic has now already shifted her focus to the AO. She is “super excited” to play the first Slam in 2026. How far do you think she can reach at the 2026 AO this year?