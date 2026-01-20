Belinda Bencic’s Candid Apology Steals Spotlight After Australian Open Success

26 minutes. That’s all it took Belinda Bencic to tear through the opening set. The Swiss star powered past an erratic Katie Boulter 6-0, 7-5 at the Australian Open, putting on a sharp display to move through. Recently back inside the top 10 for the first time since giving birth, Bencic is now traveling the tour with her daughter Bella, prompting a rather specific apology.

Bella is almost two years old now, and traveling with a toddler, Bencic admitted, is a very different challenge. Despite the win, it was her honest reflection on motherhood that really caught attention.

“It’s definitely starting to become challenging, but I have to say, we enjoy it so much. I think the first year, last year, when we were traveling with Bella, was maybe a little bit easier, now she’s entered the toddler phase, so it’s a bit tough,” Bencic told the crowd on Margaret Court Arena, offering a glimpse into her life as a mom on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, when interviewer Rennae Stubbs asked her to give an example, the world No. 10 didn’t hesitate. “In the plane. It’s tough in the plane. And I’m sorry for everyone who travels on the same plane as us,” Bencic said with a laugh.

Imago Silhouette von Belinda Bencic SUI,Profil,von der Seite, Australian Open 2023, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. *** Silhouette of Belinda Bencic SUI ,Profile,from the side, Australian Open 2023, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

Then she quickly added that the challenges have come with plenty of joy, too. “No, but you know, I have to say, it’s also much more fun. I think we are doing actually more things, we’re going to the zoo, we’re going to the aquarium. I think maybe I am enjoying more off the court and I am separating tennis maybe a little bit more,” the 28-year-old added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belinda Bencic arrived in Melbourne full of confidence after a huge week at the mixed teams United Cup. She won all five of her singles matches, including eye-catching victories over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the final and Coco Gauff, and also claimed four wins from five doubles matches.

That run earned Bencic the tournament’s MVP award and pushed her back inside the world’s top 10 for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now the world No. 10 is getting ready for her second-round clash with Nikola Bartunkova on January 22.

Life in Belinda Bencic’s world

During Switzerland’s United Cup campaign, team captain Stan Wawrinka often reminded everyone that we were living in “Belinda’s world.” Wawrinka even went as far as to order custom ‘Belinda’s World’ t-shirts in honor of her clutch performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, a lot of that energy has carried over into Melbourne Park as she continued her unbeaten start to 2026 while discussing her chances of winning it all.

“Yeah, I’m always serious about the Australian Open (smiling). Of course, it’s been a huge confidence boost. Playing some good matches here now, I have some days to rest and prepare the new conditions,” the world No. 10 said at the United Cup.

And even after her match against Boulter, Bencic cut a confident figure, moving strength for strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I definitely improved in my movement, I would say,” Bencic said. “I also think my serve got more steady, better. I would say my net game, as well. I can see that mostly in practice. I still try to incorporate it a little bit more in matches. I mean, obviously I’m very good at taking the swing volleys. But I think the regular volley also got better.”

If she continues the same level of tennis for the next two weeks, Belinda Bencic could emerge as an unexpected dark horse for the title.