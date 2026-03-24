Belinda Bencic’s Match Point Turns Ugly as Crowd Boos Fan Disruption at Miami Open

Amanda Anisimova’s 2026 struggles deepened as she fell in straight sets to Belinda Bencic at the Miami Open. The 12th seed dictated play with a ruthless 6-2, 6-2 display to set up a quarterfinal clash with Coco Gauff. Yet, chaos struck on match point, forcing the chair umpire into an unexpected intervention.

With Belinda Bencic ready to serve at 5-2, a disruption broke the rhythm. Two spectators behind her stood up to leave during a crucial moment. Their movement immediately caught the attention of the Grandstand.

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The chair umpire reacted without delay. He stepped in to control the situation and restore order. Bencic paused her service motion as the interruption unfolded. “Thank You! Behind the player here on my right! Either you take a seat, or you leave quickly,” he was heard saying.

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The spectators eventually made their way out. As they exited, loud boos echoed around the stadium. The crowd showed clear frustration at the poorly timed movement. The interruption briefly shifted the atmosphere. Fans of Amanda Anisimova were visibly annoyed. The tension in the stands mirrored the imbalance on the court.

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Bencic, however, stayed composed and focused. She delivered a clinical performance from start to finish. Her control over the match never slipped. She struck 19 winners in just 14 games. Her first serve percentage reached an impressive 87%. She also won 72% of those first-serve points.

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Her dominance extended across both sets. She dictated rallies with powerful groundstrokes and constant pressure. Anisimova struggled to find any rhythm against that intensity.

The American entered with strong expectations. Yet she failed to counter Bencic’s aggressive baseline play. The Swiss star executed her tactics with precision. At 29, Bencic continues to show elite form. Her level reflected the player who earned MVP honors at the United Cup earlier this season. Each set reinforced her authority.

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With this win, she now leads their H2H 3-2. It marked her 12th appearance at this stage of a WTA 1000 event. She has also reached this phase twice at the Miami Open.

The victory ends a four-year gap at this level in Miami. It strengthens her position among the tournament’s top contenders. It also silences doubts about her seeding and title chances.

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And the incident in the stands was unusual but not unique. Tennis has seen similar fan disruptions before. Across both ATP and WTA tours, crowd behavior has often caused moments of chaos.

Fan ejected during Jordan Thompson vs Corentin Moutet US Open clash

Last year, an Australian fan was removed during a tense match at the US Open. The incident took place during Jordan Thompson’s first-round win over Corentin Moutet. The fan repeatedly disrupted play and drew attention.

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The match was played on Court 7 at Flushing Meadows. This court places fans very close to the players. That proximity made the disruption more impactful. Moutet became visibly frustrated late in the first set. He reacted to someone speaking directly to him from the crowd. The situation quickly escalated.

Chair umpire James Keothavong stepped in immediately. He issued a clear warning to the crowd. “Buddy, please don’t talk to the players please,” he said. “If you want to support, that’s fine, but not directly at the player.”

Despite the warning, tensions continued. After holding serve for a 3-2 lead in the second set, Moutet reacted. He directed an angry celebration toward the same section.

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His coaches tried to calm him down. They were seated close to the disturbance. Still, Moutet remained agitated. He pointed and shouted toward the fan. Then he walked away and spoke to the umpire. He again pointed toward the crowd to identify the source.

Keothavong took firm action. He approached the section and identified the fan. The individual was wearing a gold Australian jersey. The umpire instructed the fan to leave. The crowd reacted immediately. They cheered and chanted “Nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye”.

Another incident occurred at the Italian Open last year. Alex de Minaur confronted a spectator during his match against Luca Nardi. The crowd heavily supported the home player.

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With the score tight in the second set, de Minaur stopped play. He directly addressed someone in the front row. The situation demanded immediate attention.

“So who was it? Who was it? Who went like that?” he asked. The umpire quickly followed and issued a warning. “I’ve seen you that you’ve done it,” he said. “You listen to me, if you do it one more time, you will leave the stadium. Is that clear?”

Commentators were left confused by the exchange. De Minaur did not fully explain what was said. However, he made it clear that the situation affected him. A similar disruption happened at the Miami Open this year as well. Jannik Sinner experienced chaos caused by a heckler. The incident disrupted the flow of the match.

Sinner later apologized to his opponent at the net. The interruption created unnecessary tension. It showed how quickly crowd behavior can impact matches. Now, Belinda Bencic has faced a similar situation. A disruption occurred during a crucial moment in her match. It once again highlighted the issue.

These repeated incidents raise concerns for organizers. Crowd control remains a critical factor in modern tennis. Officials must act decisively to prevent further disruptions.