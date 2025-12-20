Ben Shelton & Taylor Fritz Confirm Participation for 2026 Event in a Bid to End Career Long Curse

Ben Shelton’s ATP Finals run got off to a tough start last month, as he went down to Alexander Zverev in straight sets. That setback has only sharpened the American’s focus heading into the 2026 season, where he’s aiming to take the next big leap. And standing alongside him is his close friend Taylor Fritz. Shelton broke through in a big way by capturing his maiden Masters title at the Canadian Open, while Fritz closed the season as the highest-ranked American at World No. 6. Impressive as those milestones are, both players know there’s more to chase.

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz share a tight bond, and that connection will be on full display next season as they’ve signed up for the same event. The 23-year-old Shelton and 28-year-old Fritz have confirmed their participation at the ATP 500 in Munich, set for April 11-19. They’ll also be joined by Alexander Zverev, who defeated Shelton on his way to claiming the title for the third time in his career. And Ben Shelton is already promising to give it everything he’s got. Why, you ask?

Ben Shelton enjoyed a strong run at the 2025 Munich Open, reaching the final on German clay after beating Borna Gojo, Botic Van de Zandschulp, Luca Darderi, and Francisco Cerundolo. The performances showed his growing comfort on clay and set up a highly anticipated final against top seed and home favourite Alexander Zverev, with Shelton chasing what would have been his “third ATP title.” However, the final did not go Shelton’s way.

Alexander Zverev produced a composed display to win 6-2, 6-4 and claim his third Munich crown. A decisive “four-game spurt” spread across the end of the first set and the start of the second gave Zverev control of the match, and Shelton could not find a way back into contention despite his effort and intensity.

Even so, Shelton will take positives from the week and will be hoping to make up for the final defeat as he targets the top of the podium in the ATP 500 event in Munich. Ending the season ranked world No. 9, the 23-year-old appears motivated by the setback and focused on turning deep runs into titles as he continues to mature on tour.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, has also experienced near-misses at this tournament, having lost the 2024 final to Jan-Lennard Struff. Rather than focusing solely on Munich, Fritz has already confirmed his participation at the Stuttgart Open on June 6 during the grass-court season, where he will return as defending champion after beating Zverev in last year’s final and launching an impressive run that included Eastbourne glory and a Wimbledon semi-final.

Regardless, Shelton’s hunger for redemption in Munich remains clear, and recent comments have only added intrigue around his future. It seems like recently, Ben Shelton was recently told he has a trait which could help him challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. So what did they exactly say?

Why Ben Shelton’s belief in himself might finally pay off

Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou recently suggested that Ben Shelton could be one of the few players capable of challenging Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the future. Speaking to BBC Sport, he admitted that predicting a clear challenger is hard, saying, “I see a lot of guys who can start to become a threat if they progress,” while stressing that it is difficult to name someone who will break through immediately.

So far, Shelton’s Grand Slam record shows promise but also clear gaps. He has yet to reach a Grand Slam final, though he has come close on two occasions, and he has not made the semi-finals at Wimbledon or Roland Garros. His best result at Wimbledon came this year with a quarter-final run, highlighting progress but also showing there is still work to be done.

Shelton has also struggled against the very players Mouratoglou mentioned. He was beaten again by Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, where the Italian defeated him in straight sets on the way to his first title. On clay, Shelton’s best showing at Roland Garros was a fourth-round appearance, and he has also lost to Carlos Alcaraz, although he did manage to take a set from the Spaniard.

Mouratoglou believes mindset could be the key difference. He explained that given the gap Alcaraz and Sinner have built, “the next guy will have to have a huge ego if he wants to be in the mix,” adding that Shelton could fit that profile. According to him, Shelton’s “confidence in himself and in his game is big enough,” even if he still needs to make clear progress.

There you have it, a potential challenger identified by a coach who worked with one of the greatest players in tennis history. Whether Ben Shelton can live up to this prediction remains to be seen, but as he heads toward the 2026 season, expectations and intrigue are building. That said, can Ben Shelton turn his Munich heartbreak into a breakthrough title run in 2026? What do you think?