Ben Shelton Apologises After Fiery Smash Nearly Injures Opponent in Auckland

Ben Shelton’s 2026 season is already in motion, with the left-handed American returning to the ASB Classic for a fourth consecutive year as the top seed. He opened his campaign with a hard-fought second-round win over Francisco Comesana. However, beyond the narrow victory, one dramatic on-court moment stole attention, as Shelton immediately apologised after a powerful smash accidentally struck his opponent’s nose in Auckland.

The incident occurred during a tense first set, with the score at 6-5 and deuce. Shelton’s serve sparked a short rally. Comesana attempted a chip shot over Shelton’s head. The American reacted instantly, leaping forward and smashing the ball back toward the court, where it struck the Argentine on the nose and flew into the crowd. Shelton immediately raised his hand in apology.

The moment looked unpleasant and briefly stunned the stadium. Shelton’s concern was evident as he gestured toward Comesana without hesitation.

Fortunately, the match continued without further delay. From that point onward, Shelton took firm control, steadying his play and imposing his power. The eighth-ranked American appeared to settle into rhythm after that dramatic exchange.

Shelton ultimately “knocked off the rust” in his first match of 2026, securing a 7-5, 6-4 victory. It marked a solid opening to his season at the ATP 250 ASB Classic. The tournament served as his chosen starting point, and he made full use of the opportunity after receiving a first-round bye.

The American faced early pressure, including a break point in his opening service game, as he searched for timing. He relied heavily on his first serve and attacked short returns to gain momentum. Comesana’s serve initially proved difficult to read, forcing Shelton to remain patient during the long first set.

At 5-4, Comesana earned a set point, but it slipped away. With Shelton approaching the net and the backcourt exposed, the Argentine overhit a backhand down the line.

It was his final chance. Shelton held serve, broke for 6-5, and then closed out the set after 1 hour and 29 minutes.

The second set began decisively. Shelton broke Comesana in the opening game and never surrendered the advantage. He carried the break comfortably, maintaining control through disciplined serving and aggressive court positioning. After 1 hour and 42 minutes, Shelton sealed the match in straight sets.

Statistically, the signs were encouraging. Shelton fired 12 aces and won 78% of his first-serve points. Still, his performance reflected recent inactivity. The timing was not always perfect, but the foundation looked strong as he worked his way back into competitive sharpness.

With his coach and father, Brian Shelton, and his partner, US women’s soccer star Trinity Rodman, watching courtside, Shelton spoke positively afterward.

“I feel great, knocked off a little bit of rust, but just feel great to be back playing, back competing,” he said. “I think it’s great when you get to play a competitive match, feel the tension at certain points of the match, and then obviously get a win and give yourself the opportunity to play again.”

And perhaps, his generosity and sportsmanship, shown throughout his career, were evident once more.

Ben Shelton apologizes after a smash injures his opponent during an intense rally

Much like his apology to Francisco Comesana, Ben Shelton was involved in a similar incident last year at the Monte-Carlo Masters. It occurred during a doubles match, where Shelton partnered with Rohan Bopanna.

They faced the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. In the second game, Shelton was serving when a powerful forehand appeared to strike Vavassori at the net. Shelton immediately raised his hand in apology, following standard tennis etiquette. However, the situation escalated during the net exchange.

Vavassori openly expressed his frustration and told Shelton he had been overly aggressive and caused injury. Shelton responded by lifting his shirt and stating that he, too, had been hit during the match.

Shelton then explained that such incidents are part of the sport, especially in doubles. “It’s tennis, bro,” Shelton was heard saying. The exchange drew attention, but the moment passed without further conflict. It highlighted the fine line between intensity and sportsmanship at the professional level.

Another example of Shelton’s softer side came at last year’s Citi DC Open. During a match against Gabriel Diallo, Shelton fired an ace down the T. The serve curved sharply and appeared to clip the leg of a front-row spectator in the stands.

Shelton immediately reacted with concern. He grimaced and checked on the fan, who confirmed she was fine. “My bad,” he said, offering a quick apology. The gesture was well-received and showed his awareness beyond the court.

And now, Shelton turns his focus to another Argentine, Sebastian Baez, who defeated Jenson Brooksby in straight sets.

The question remains whether Shelton can maintain his form against Argentine opposition and push through to the semifinals in Auckland.