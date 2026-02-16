Ben Shelton Barely Escapes Disqualification Despite Beating Taylor Fritz in Dallas

February 15, 2026, Frisco, Texas, USA: BEN SHELTON USA wipes his face during a menÃââ s singles final match at the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Ben Shelton won the Dallas Open singles title after defeating Taylor Fritz, 3:6, 6:3, 7:5. Frisco USA – ZUMAh193 20260215_zsp_h193_078 Copyright: xDanielxMcGregor-Huyerx

Ben Shelton stunningly clinched the Dallas Open title on Sunday, saving three match points to outlast top seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. The dramatic comeback sealed his fourth ATP Tour title. However, the triumph carried an unexpected twist, as Shelton narrowly avoided a disqualification scare despite the victory.

During the final match in Dallas, Ben Shelton unleashed a ferocious serve that flew past for a clean ace. On the other side, a ball girl narrowly avoided being struck as the crowd reacted to the speed. The moment drew immediate concern in the court.

Shelton quickly checked on the ball girl before play continued. The incident highlighted the sheer pace of his delivery.

However, on the results side, the American kept his perfect record in finals intact. The No. 9-ranked player improved to 4-0 in ATP title matches. It also marked his second ATP 500 triumph.

The win further strengthened his position inside the top 10. Shelton now sits more than 600 ranking points ahead of 10th ranked Alexander Bublik. The margin gives him valuable breathing space in the standings.

The Dallas final also carried historic significance. It featured the highest-ranked American men in the event’s current era. The tournament had not seen such a matchup since 2022.

After defeating Fritz in the final, Shelton shared an emotional message. He thanked God, his team, and his family for their support throughout the week.

He also praised the fans, saying, “I appreciate everybody for coming out. This is one of my favorite atmospheres I’ve ever played in.”

Shelton later turned his attention to his opponent. The American battled through physical challenges all week.

Praising Taylor, Shelton added, “What you’ve done this year dealing with adversity, fighting through injuries and nags here and there.. the competitor that you are, the work your team does, you’re an inspiration to all I think that every kid at home should watch how hard you compete day in and out when you’re not feeling 100%.”

Shelton’s serve has already earned a reputation as one of the fastest on tour. Ball kids and fans have often found themselves reacting quickly to his deliveries. Several close calls have been recorded over the past year.

One notable incident came at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in 2025. While serving for the opening set against Gabriel Diallo, Shelton fired a sharp ace down the T. The ball curved into the stands and appeared to nick a front-row spectator’s leg.

Shelton immediately reacted with concern and checked on her. “Sorry. Are you okay? My bad,” he said, apologising. The fan assured him she was fine.

Just seconds earlier, chair umpire of the match, Jimmy Pinoargote, had issued a warning. “Ladies and gentlemen, if you are sitting in the first row, when the players are serving, please pay attention. The ball is coming really fast,” he said. The speed of Shelton’s serve made the warning timely.

Shelton later shared the moment on social media. “Scary that almost nailed someone… nastiest serve I hit fr”.

Similar close calls with ball kids have also occurred, including one during his title run at the Masters 1000 event in Canada.

Ben Shelton shares heartfelt message for Canadian Open ball kids

Last year, Ben Shelton defeated Karen Khachanov to win the Canadian Open. The final ended 6-7, 6-4, 7-6(3) after a tight battle. It was one of the biggest titles of his career.

However, during the trophy ceremony, Shelton took a moment to thank the ball kids. His powerful serves had made their job especially difficult. A local rule required them to attempt catches.

“I want to thank the ball kids. You guys have a policy here where when we hit a serve, you’re supposed to try to catch it out of the air. And I’m not sure who came up with that.”

He was clearly impressed by their reactions and courage.

“It seems a little bit dangerous, but a few of y’all caught. I hit it like 230 (kmph). You caught it out of the air. Surely, you guys have some kind of career in professional sports. Because that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. If there are any broken fingers, I’m sorry.”

Shelton’s serve is built on explosive mechanics. He starts with both hands together, racquet in the left and ball in the right. His motion then builds rhythm and balance.

He tosses the ball calmly while raising his left arm into position. At the same time, he brings his feet together to generate momentum. Both feet align parallel to the baseline.

As the ball rises, Shelton drops into a deep crouch. His shoulders coil as he prepares to explode upward. The motion stores energy before release.

At the peak of the toss, he launches into the shot. The upward drive creates Bens’ trademark pace and power. The result is one of the fastest serves on tour.

Even his former college coach has praised the action. “It’s explosive. It’s like a rocket shooting up off the ground,” said Scott Perelman, longtime assistant coach at the University of Florida.

Now, Shelton has opened the new season with a title. His confidence and momentum are rising again.

As the Sunshine Double approaches, his booming serve will once more command attention from fans and rivals alike.