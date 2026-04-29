Ben Shelton Faces Personal Loss as Coco Gauff’s Father Joins Tennis World to Support Him in Tough Times

“This one’s for my grandmother,” Ben Shelton said after battling past Adrian Mannarino in a tough three-set match in Dallas back in February. It was more than just a post-match comment. In that moment, Shelton dedicated the win to his grandmother, Regina Ann Shelton, who was in the middle of a difficult health battle.

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She was a huge part of his journey, one of his biggest supporters, and someone who meant the world to him. That bond was on full display at the Atlanta Cup in December 2025. When Shelton spotted his grandmother, he immediately made his way over to her, sat down beside her, and shared a sweet, heartfelt moment. She was there in his player box that day alongside his parents, cheering him on like always. It was the kind of moment that told you everything about their relationship.

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Shelton often called her “Grandear,” and it was clear just how much he adored her. Now, that beloved presence is no longer with him. Regina Ann Shelton has passed away, at the age of 90, on March 27 and was laid to rest in Alabama after a long health battle. And while Shelton admitted that finding the right words hasn’t been easy, his tribute said more than enough. It reflected the deep love, gratitude, and connection they shared.

“It’s been a difficult time for me to find the words, but I lost my grandmother last month, and my family and I celebrated her life yesterday at her home in Alabama. She was a beautiful woman who had more love in her heart than anyone I have ever met,” the American penned.

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The tribute post also included his childhood pictures with his grandmother, and a few stills with his family and relatives. The 23-year-old also shared the impact that his grandmother had on his tennis career and admitted that he wouldn’t have thought about playing professionally if it wasn’t for her.

“She was a fighter until the very end. I could talk for days about the impact she’s had on me, and without her I would never be playing tennis, much less professionally. I’ve been feeling a lot of pain but seeing how many people she touched and hearing those stories yesterday brings me so much comfort. I know she’s in a better place now and I Thank God for every moment we shared together and I miss her every day. I love you Grandear,” the post concluded.

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Though Shelton is going through a very difficult period, he hasn’t let it affect his game on the court, and played every match last month to honor his late grandmother. After suffering a first-round exit at the Miami Open, the American had a brilliant campaign at ATP Houston. Despite getting knocked out in the quarterfinals by Thiago Agustin Tirante, Shelton went on to win the doubles title alongside Andres Andrade.

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He then defied all odds and clinched the singles title at the Munich Open by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 in the final. This was his fifth singles ATP title and his second on clay.

Now, as Ben Shelton shared a heartfelt tribute to his beloved Grandear, the tennis world rallied around him. Messages of love and support poured in from close friends, fellow players, and some of the sport’s biggest names, all offering their condolences during this deeply difficult time.

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Tennis World Honors the Memory of Ben Shelton’s Grandmother

Among the many heartfelt messages, Coco Gauff’s father, Corey Gauff, also took a moment to reach out to Ben Shelton. Calling him a friend, Corey wrote, “My friend, see you all soon.”

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Corey has long been a supporter of Shelton, often cheering him on and backing his journey in the sport. And during such a difficult time, his words served as a heartfelt reminder that Shelton is surrounded by people who genuinely care about him.

Tennis great and 39-time Grand Slam champion, Billie Jean King, also shared a heartfelt message for Shelton, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Ben Shelton’s sister, Emma Shelton, left a touching message for her grandmother. “She truly touched so many lives and her legacy lives on in all of us. Love you.” Emma also shared an image of a section of the columbarium where her grandmother’s ashes have been laid to rest. Alongside it, she included a passage from Wisdom 3:1–3, the Bible verse that speaks of the departed resting safely in God’s care, beyond pain and suffering.

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Finally, USWNT forward and Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman also shared a message, stating, “I love you, so much strength.”

Now, carrying forward the same fighting spirit his grandmother always embodied, Ben Shelton will turn his focus to the Italian Open, which gets underway on May 6. It will likely be his final tournament before the French Open, making it an important stop in his buildup to Paris. And with momentum on his mind, Shelton will be hoping for a deep run in Rome before the next Grand Slam begins.