Ben Shelton Fires Up Melbourne Crowd as Australian Open Turns College-Wild: “I’m Not Done”

Last year’s semifinalist Ben Shelton cruised into the Australian Open last 16 with a composed straight-sets win over Valentin Vacherot. The rising American never loosened his grip, but post-match reflection shifted courtside, from Melbourne’s grand stage to familiar college battles, as Shelton likened the encounter to the intensity and rhythm of his NCAA days.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the on-court interview, Christopher Eubanks asked Ben Shelton what fueled his competitive edge in the matchup. Shelton pointed to familiar roots and college history. “Obviously, this is an SEC matchup. Our team’s played a few times in college, so I wouldn’t say chip on my shoulder, but I’m always representing the (Florida) Gators for sure.” The camera then caught his father, Bryan Shelton, applauding proudly from the stands.

Shelton continued by explaining his comfort on the Melbourne stage. “I think that there’s a reason why I play so well here. I always pull out some of my best tennis here in Melbourne.” He noted how the environment lifted his energy throughout the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conditions inside the arena also played a role. “And having the roof closed today just amplified the noise.” The atmosphere, combined with the occasion, helped sharpen his focus.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Ben Shelton of USA r celebrates winning the Mens 3rd round match against Valentin Vacherot of Monaco on day 7 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 24, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20260124123440877021

Before leaving the court, Shelton addressed the crowd directly. “Thanks everybody for coming out. I’m not done yet. I hope you guys come back in two days time because I still got a lot to prove here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Open 2026 field reflects the growing impact of US college tennis. Twenty-five men and nine women from the collegiate system are competing in singles. That is the highest number of men since 2009, and 24 more college-developed players than a decade ago.

At the center of this rise are Ben Shelton and Valentin Vacherot. Both players began their journeys in college tennis before breaking through on the professional stage. Their paths highlight how the NCAA system continues to shape elite-level competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ben Shelton is an alumnus of the University of Florida. He became the NCAA national singles champion in 2022 and is now the highest-ranked former college player on tour. Shelton spent two seasons with the Florida Gators under head coach Bryan Shelton, his father.

During his college years, Shelton helped Florida win the team championship in 2021. One year later, he secured the individual singles title. That foundation accelerated his professional rise and sharpened his competitive mindset.

Since turning professional, Shelton’s ascent has been rapid. He reached the US Open men’s semifinals, becoming only the second former NCAA player to do so since 2000. Kevin Anderson, who played at Illinois, reached the US Open final in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentin Vacherot followed a different route. Rather than turning professional immediately, he committed to US college tennis. From 2016 to 2020, he represented Texas A&M University in College Station while earning a business degree.

During that period, Vacherot refined his all-court game in one of the strongest collegiate programs in the country. He also played alongside his cousin Arthur Rinderknech, whom he defeated last year in the China Open final. Vacherot returned to the professional circuit in 2021.

Shelton and Vacherot did not play on the same college team or within the same program. Florida and Texas A&M are different institutions. However, their paths crossed in the semifinals of the 2021 SEC men’s tennis tournament, where Florida defeated Texas A&M.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Shelton has consistently voiced support for college tennis as more NCAA players now thrive on the Grand Slam stage.

Ben Shelton reflects on the growing influence of college tennis

Not every player follows the same path to the top. Few can move directly from juniors to Grand Slam success like Carlos Alcaraz. Others, such as Jannik Sinner, took a little longer but still reached the top 10 at a young age. Many players now arrive on tour through a different route.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men’s draw is increasingly filled with players shaped by the NCAA system. They come from loud college crowds and demanding schedules. These players often arrive better prepared for professional life. Ben Shelton believes that background matters.

“I think college players are dogs for the most part,” Shelton said. His breakthrough came at the Australian Open in 2023. That was his first tournament outside the United States, and he reached the fourth round.

“I don’t feel like there’s that many college players who come on tour and make it and are soft.” Shelton pointed to the daily grind of college tennis. He said the environment forces players to adapt quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you’ve got to get used to dealing with a lot when you’re in college. Not everything is catered to you.” Shelton believes that challenge builds mental toughness. That edge often shows once players turn professional.

A decade ago, college tennis rarely produced top tour players. Apart from John Isner and Steve Johnson, few made a serious impact. Reaching events like the Australian Open through college tennis was uncommon.

That perception has changed. “College tennis is getting a lot more talent,” Shelton said. “It used to be, like, if you go play college tennis, your tennis career is dead.” Today, college players are thriving on the biggest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Shelton moves deeper into the tournament, he hopes to reach the quarterfinals again. And with college tennis continuing to grow, even more NCAA players are expected to enter the tour in the coming years.