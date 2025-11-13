Ben Shelton Issues Injury Update After Painful Knee Knock Ahead of Jannik Sinner Clash

Ben Shelton may not have envisioned such a rocky start to his Nitto ATP Finals campaign, but his perspective stays as sharp as his serve. Following a narrow three-set loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday, the 23-year-old American dropped to 0-2 on his debut run in Turin. In a gripping duel defined by daring rallies and razor-thin margins, Shelton’s fearless play met a brief storm at 2/4 in the second-set tie-break, when a tumble left him grimacing and limping between points. Yet, as the Jannik Sinner showdown looms, the young American’s fighting spirit endures as Ben Shelton issues an injury update after a painful knee knock ahead of their clash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When asked about his left knee, Ben Shelton stayed calm but honest. “I think it should be okay. It was just one of those where it hit really hard on the ground,” he said. Later, he added, “It hurt really bad for the next 10, 15 minutes. I wasn’t about to stop and call the trainer, then come back and try to serve down a mini-break and stay in the set. I just kept going, maybe [due to] adrenaline. But I didn’t feel it at all through the whole third set.”

The fall arrived at a pivotal juncture, yet Shelton’s refusal to stop epitomized the undying fire that has defined his 2025 season. Through the highs of breakthrough victories and the lows of physical tolls, the young American has worn his resilience like armor.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this isn’t the first time he’s had to battle through pain. Earlier this year, Shelton was forced to retire from his third-round clash against Adrian Mannarino at the US Open, the match locked at two sets apiece, after a severe left shoulder injury, one he described as the “worst ever in his life.”

Imago August 29, 2025, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Ben Shelton waves to fans before walking out as he retires due to shoulder injury that developed during his match against Adrian Mannarino on Day 6 of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday August 29, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Flushing Meadows USA – ZUMAp124 20250829_zaa_p124_048 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

His comeback from that brutal setback began in Shanghai in October, but it wasn’t smooth sailing. Since then, Shelton has struggled to rediscover his top form, posting a modest 3-3 record between his return and his appearance in Turin. The spark that once lit up his fearless game seemed to flicker, even if only for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These last four tournaments of the year – Shanghai, Basel, Paris, here – have been more difficult for me trying to find that ‘wow’ feeling,” Shelton admitted. “All the guys that I have played have been in form and playing great tennis, competing well. [There are] certain things that feel very off at this point of the year. It can’t be happening.”

Now, as he steps forward to face Jannik Sinner, Shelton’s knee may be sore, but his resolve remains unbroken. With an injury update delivered and a fiery determination burning within, the American stands ready to close the season on his own terms, one more fight, one more chance to roar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ben Shelton rates his 2025 season ‘8 out of 10’

Ben Shelton’s 2025 season has been nothing short of a statement. The young American captured his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown in Toronto and soared to a career-high No. 5 in the PIF ATP Rankings, milestones that announced his arrival among the sport’s elite. His breakout also featured a stunning run to the Australian Open semifinals, where he fell short to Jannik Sinner but left a mark with his fearless firepower and explosive charisma on court.

When asked to quantify his season, Shelton didn’t shy away from self-assessment. “If I rated it 1 to 10, maybe an 8 out of 10,” he admitted. “I made huge improvements and strides from the year before. What I’ve done post US Open, I haven’t been happy with. But the rhythm that I found in the first three quarters of the year was really good,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting deeper on his progression, Shelton emphasized rhythm and clarity as the cornerstones of his rise. “I’m a guy that gets into a really good rhythm when I’m playing a lot of matches. I had a lot of clarity this summer on how to play: shot tolerance, what shots to play at certain times,” he said, revealing how his tactical awareness evolved through relentless competition.

He continued, “I had a lot of clarity on what my identity was on the court, how I was going to win, my winning formula. I’m still searching for that a little bit right now,” showing the humility of a player still sculpting his prime.

Now, after two narrow defeats to Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin, Shelton stands at 0-2 in the Bjorn Borg Group. His semifinal hopes hang by a thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with the Italian storm, Jannik Sinner, next on his path, the question looms large: can the American thunder strike again and keep his Finals dream alive?