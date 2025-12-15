Ben Shelton Lays Bare Warning for Nick Kyrgios Ahead of Aryna Sabalenka Showdown: “Tough for Him”

When it was announced that World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka would face former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in a high-profile ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ the tennis world buzzed with intrigue. Fans and casual viewers alike anticipated a clash of styles and personalities, a rare showdown that could offer insights into how a top female player measures up against a leading male star. And as the showdown approaches, Ben Shelton has now issued a stark warning for Kyrgios ahead of the match.

Ben Shelton recently spoke to Front Office Sports about the upcoming ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition. He described the matchup as “interesting” and predicted a difficult night for Nick Kyrgios. Shelton explained that several factors could work against the Australian.

“I was with both of them last weekend and it’s going to be tough for him,” said the world No 9. “You know, he has a court that I think is, I think, 9% smaller.” Shelton pointed out that these adjustments could shift the balance.

He also emphasized Sabalenka’s current form. “And obviously, she (Sabalenka) is the best player in the world right now. She’s very strong from the baseline.” Shelton believes those strengths will be hard to neutralize.

The American later added that Kyrgios may lose one of his biggest weapons. “You’re taking away the weapon of his (Kyrgios’) first serve.” With that advantage reduced, he expects a competitive contest. “So I think it’s going to be an interesting match. It’s definitely something I would tune in to.”

The exhibition will take place on December 28 in Dubai. It has drawn widespread attention in recent weeks. Sabalenka enters the match ranked No 1 in the world. Kyrgios, meanwhile, is ranked outside the top 600.

Kyrgios has played only five professional matches in 2025. He has been trying to rebuild his career after a serious wrist injury. His lack of recent match play could leave him rusty. Special rules will also apply during the contest.

Both players will be limited to one serve. Sabalenka’s side of the court will be 9% smaller. Evolve, the sports agency representing both players, said data shows women move about 9% slower on average. The match will be best-of-three sets but not under standard rules.

Sabalenka has shown confidence despite concerns from some critics. Asked if losing could harm the women’s game, she told BBC Sport: “I don’t agree. I am not putting myself at any risk. We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins.”

Later, she also added, “It’s not going to be an easy match for Nick. I’m going to be there competing and showing women are strong, powerful and good entertainment. He’s in a lose-lose situation. I’m in a win-win situation.”

While Shelton now expects a tough match for Kyrgios, others remain divided on what the exhibition truly proves.

Garbiñe Muguruza issues clear warning to Sabalenka ahead of clash with Kyrgios

Aryna Sabalenka has expressed confidence ahead of her controversial Battle of the Sexes match against Nick Kyrgios. However, former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza has delivered a strong warning about women competing against men.

Speaking on El Partidazo de COPE, Muguruza reflected on her own experiences. She explained how difficult it was to face male practice partners, even in training situations, and how frustrating those matches often became.

“I’ve had so many [male] hitting partners, and every time I had to play a practice set against them, I’d end up super frustrated. How can it be that I can’t win a set against someone who isn’t even a professional player, someone who’s just a sparring partner?” she said.

The 2017 Wimbledon champion went further in her assessment. “The difference is huge. It’s not just power – physically… the muscles, the stamina a man has to play a match… There are so many things. I have two brothers and I’ve never beaten them. A guy who is ranked 1,000 in the world or doesn’t even have a ranking could be far superior to a top-10 player on the WTA circuit. When I was at my best level, being world No 1, I wouldn’t have even beaten a junior.”

Criticism has also come from within Australia. Roger Rasheed, former coach of Lleyton Hewitt, said he was unhappy the match was going ahead. He questioned the value of the event for the women’s game.

“I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Rasheed said. “I think it’s a lose-lose for the women’s side … I actually think it’s quite insulting, to be perfectly honest,” he added.

Rasheed also raised concerns about Sabalenka’s position. “I don’t see where there’s one minute, one second of win for the number one player in the world. If you are looking after Sabalenka commercially, is this a place where you want to be?”

The exhibition has drawn comparisons to the famous 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. As opinions continue to pour in, debate around the matchup only continues to grow.