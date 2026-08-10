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Ben Shelton Left Speechless by Trinity Rodman’s Surprise Gesture at National Bank Open

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Prem Mehta

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Aug 10, 2026 | 9:30 AM EDT

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Ben Shelton Left Speechless by Trinity Rodman’s Surprise Gesture at National Bank Open

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Prem Mehta

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Aug 10, 2026 | 9:30 AM EDT

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Ben Shelton had no idea what awaited him on the other side of his hotel room door in Montreal. Hours before his fourth-round clash with Joao Fonseca at the National Bank Open, his girlfriend, USWNT and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, showed up completely unannounced, catching him visibly off guard. 

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Rodman shared the moment herself on Instagram, captioning the clip “Surprised his a**, happy matchday in Montreal,” alongside footage of Shelton comically shutting the door before reopening it to process what was happening.

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Whatever the visit did for his nerves, it clearly brought out the best in him. That evening, Shelton had one of the best moments of the tournament yet: a shot so good that even Rodman and fellow player Arthur Fils, who had booked his own spot in the quarter-finals on the previous day, were visibly stunned. ‘Tennis Channel’ picked it as their Shot of the Day, seeing that it had wowed everyone, regardless of their side of the net. 

The highlight-reel moment was backed up with the victory, as Shelton downed Joao Fonseca 6-3, 7-6(3) at the ATP Canadian Open 2026. He secured a berth in the quarter-finals, where he will continue fighting for the title in Montreal.

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“It was tough out there today, and I competed well,” Shelton said later. “It wasn’t easy conditions to play in. I struggled to find my footing on a lot of balls, as did he.

“A lot of it just comes down to grit in a match like this. So to come through with a win against a really high-quality player like Joao is huge for me.”

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Reflecting on his win over Fonseca afterwards, Shelton credited his growing consistency for keeping his title defence alive. He pointed to his ability to close out tight moments in straight sets rather than needing three-set battles to get through.

Rodman’s surprise visit also brought a softer side to an otherwise serious week. So, it’s Shelton’s turn to focus on Jakub Mensik. With that, Shelton has a chance of winning back-to-back in Canada.

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Defending champion Ben Shelton ranks 1o, while Mensik is at No. 17.

On the other hand, Jakub Mensik defeated the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 7-5 to advance ahead.

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With titles already secured in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart, Shelton now has his sights set on a fourth championship this season.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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Rohini Kottu

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