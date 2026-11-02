Ben Shelton Makes Feelings Clear on Juan Carlos Ferrero Move as Carlos Alcaraz Weighs In

Ben Shelton has found another reason to feel confident about his future after a season that took his career to new heights. The American has already established himself as one of the ATP Tour’s leading players, but his latest decision shows he wants to push even further. He has now brought in a coach who knows exactly what it takes to develop a Grand Slam champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelton confirmed that Juan Carlos Ferrero will join his coaching team for the 2027 season. The Spaniard will work alongside Shelton’s father and longtime coach, Bryan Shelton, as the American looks to build on his breakthrough year. Shelton made his excitement clear on social media, and Ferrero has already explained what attracted him to the partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelton wasted little time expressing his enthusiasm after the news became public on November 1. In an Instagram Story, the 24-year-old called Ferrero a “huge addition” to his team and said he was excited to begin working with him during the offseason. His message ended with a clear signal of intent: “Let’s get it.”

The American also explained why he believes Ferrero can make a difference to his career. Speaking to Eurosport ahead of the Paris Masters, Shelton praised the Spaniard’s credentials as both a former player and a coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he [Ferrero] is a great coach, one of the best coaches in the world, he was also world No. 1 as a player,” Shelton said. He added that Ferrero’s experience and wisdom could make a significant difference to his career.

Shelton’s excitement comes after the best season of his professional career. He captured four ATP titles in 2026, with victories in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart and Montreal. The Montreal triumph also allowed him to defend his Masters 1000 crown. He reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open, where he eventually lost to Alexander Zverev. His victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals was another major milestone, as Shelton secured his first win over the Spaniard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now ranked a career-high world No. 4, Shelton has already shown that his powerful serve and aggressive style can trouble the biggest names in tennis. Ferrero’s arrival gives him another experienced voice as he looks to turn those performances into more consistent success at the sport’s biggest tournaments.

Ferrero, for his part, was equally enthusiastic about the opportunity. The former world No. 1 and 2003 French Open champion praised Shelton’s qualities and confirmed that he was happy to join the American’s existing setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ben has extraordinary talent, power and character. I’m very happy to join Bryan and the team in this exciting new chapter,” Ferrero said in his announcement. He also expressed his desire to contribute his experience and work with the team to help Shelton achieve his ambitions on the biggest stages.

Importantly, Ferrero will not replace Bryan Shelton. Ben’s father has played a central role throughout his development, and the new arrangement will bring both coaches into the same team. Ferrero’s experience developing young talent could complement Bryan’s longstanding understanding of his son’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard has a strong record to draw upon. He coached Alcaraz from his teenage years and helped him rise to world No. 1, win six Grand Slam titles and collect eight Masters 1000 trophies. Their partnership ended in December 2025, and the Shelton appointment marks Ferrero’s return to the ATP coaching circuit.

Carlos Alcaraz Expects Ferrero to Raise Shelton’s Level

News of the partnership also reached Alcaraz, who was asked about his former coach after winning the Vienna Open on November 1. At that point, Shelton and Ferrero had not yet publicly confirmed the agreement, so the Spaniard was initially cautious about accepting the reports as fact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t seen that. I hear about it… not sure who said that. Until Ben or Juanki says that, I’m not gonna believe that,” Alcaraz said during his press conference. He explained that speculation about coaching arrangements had surrounded his own career, too.

However, Alcaraz quickly made it clear that he saw plenty of potential in the proposed partnership. He believes Ferrero’s experience could help Shelton take another step forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it is true, I think it’s gonna be a great addition to Ben Shelton’s team, and I think Juanki is gonna do great. And it’s gonna help him a lot to increase his level even more. So, I will be aware of him,” Alcaraz added.

That final remark carries extra weight after Shelton ended Alcaraz’s US Open title defense with a five-set quarterfinal victory earlier this year. Alcaraz had won their previous three encounters, but the American finally broke through in New York before advancing to his first Grand Slam final.

The new coaching arrangement gives Shelton access to someone who knows Alcaraz’s game intimately. Whether Ferrero can help the American close the gap further remains to be seen, but Alcaraz clearly expects his former coach to make an impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelton has already enjoyed a career-defining season. With Ferrero joining Bryan in his corner, the American will hope that 2026 was only the beginning.