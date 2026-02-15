Ben Shelton Match Turns Chaotic as Opponent Threatens to Leave Over Fan Behavior

Denis Shapovalov and Ben Shelton delivered a high-stakes thriller at the Dallas Open with a final berth on the line. The Canadian was also battling to keep his title defense alive amid the intense contest. However, the drama escalated when Shapovalov confronted the chair umpire over a spectator’s disruptive behavior.

During a heated moment after the second set, the Canadian confronted the chair umpire.

The incident occurred after a spectator shouted during one of his serves. Frustrated, Shapovalov asked for the fan to be removed. He even warned officials, saying, “Tell them I’ll walk off the court right now.”

Before the disruption, Shapovalov had started strongly. He claimed the opening set 6-4 with aggressive and confident play. The early momentum looked promising for the defending champion.

However, Shelton responded with composure and power. The American raised his level and took the second set. The match was pushed into a deciding third set.

Shapovalov’s frustration was visible after losing the second set. The confrontation briefly paused the match and added to the tension. Once play resumed, both players settled back into a tight battle.

The contest went down to a third-set tiebreak. Shelton held his nerve in the crucial moments. He secured a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory and advanced to the final.

With the win, Shelton improved his H2H record against Shapovalov to 4-0. After the match, he praised his opponent’s level and intensity. “It was a gritty win. A lot of credit to Denis for the way he’s playing on this court. It’s a freight train coming at you.”

The Dallas incident was not the first time Shapovalov had clashed with spectators. A similar situation occurred at the 2024 Mubadala City DC Open. That episode ended in a default.

In Washington, Shapovalov lost the first set 7-6 (5) against Shelton and trailed 6-3 in a second-set tiebreak. During the tension, he threw his racket and shouted toward a fan. As Shelton prepared to serve for a triple match point, Shapovalov again argued with someone in the stands.

The umpire issued an unsportsmanlike conduct violation and called the supervisor.

After additional racket abuse and shouting, including the words “what the f*** are you talking about?”, chair umpire Greg Allensworth defaulted him.

The match ended immediately, the players shook hands, and the crowd reacted with boos.

And the Canadian has also experienced several on-court meltdown incidents throughout his career.

Denis Shapovalov defaulted after striking umpire in Davis Cup

Back in 2017, a shocking moment stunned the tennis world. Denis Shapovalov was disqualified during a Davis Cup match against Kyle Edmund. The incident quickly made global headlines.

After losing a point, the 17-year-old reacted in frustration. He blasted a ball toward the stands. Instead, it struck chair umpire Arnaud Gabas directly in the face.

The French official suffered heavy impact to his left eye. Gabas immediately clutched his face in pain. Players, fans, and officials watched in shock.

The default handed the tie to Great Britain. Canada’s campaign ended, and Britain advanced to the quarterfinals. They later faced France in the next round.

Shapovalov was visibly devastated by what happened. He rushed forward to check on Gabas. A Canadian team member quickly brought an ice pack for treatment.

The young player sat tearful on his chair as the situation unfolded. Gabas was later taken to Ottawa General Hospital. The moment became a harsh lesson early in Shapovalov’s career.

An International Tennis Federation spokesperson confirmed the damage. Gabas had “swelling and bruising to his left eye”. Fortunately, the injury was not more serious.

The ITF reviewed the incident and issued a financial penalty. Shapovalov was fined $7,000 instead of the maximum amount. Officials accepted that the act was unintentional and came from frustration.

Years later, Shapovalov’s on-court emotions still draw attention. His recent loss in Dallas ended his title defense, while Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz reached the final.

The all-American showdown now promises a high-intensity battle for the trophy.